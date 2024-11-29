Kolewole Ajeyemi has teased his fans with a throwback picture he took with one of his senior colleagues, Yinka Quadri

In the post, he asked his fans to name the movie where the picture was taken and the year the film was produced

The way he looked in the photo became a source of concern to fans, as many laughed at him and appreciated God for his grown

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi has shared a throwback picture he took with his colleague, Yinka Quadri.

In the post, the movie star, who marked his wife's birthday months ago, was standing beside the veteran actor.

He gave his fans a task and promised to reward the people that get the answer right with a huge amount of money.

Kolawole Ajeyemi makes pledge

Also in the post, the actor whose wife was accused of debt said that his fans should name the movie where the picture was taken.

He also said that they should state the year the film was produced and the veteran actor in the picture.

The businessman promised three winners the sum of N100k each and said the response must before midnight that day.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Ajeyemi's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@anike_ade205:

"This picture na Awilo, not Daddy Ire."

@olori.akinbulu01:

"This is not daddy Ire ijn."

@spag_jay:

"Omo thank God for life pha . Waw."

@princess_horly:

"Ur daughter is ur carbon copy, too much look alike."

@popsy_ayomide:

"The journey so far."

@officialojmakanaki:

"Brother mi omo Ajilete."

@babsjay_stitches:

"Kuku say make them come back you gan gan so u can tell them the answer all this question Kilode how them wan know this lolz."

@fexyowo22:

"Yinka Quadri on the set of Abule Sowo 2003."

@mohfabrics_n_asoke:

"Baba Ire awon question yìí lè now. I no sure say anyone go know the complete answers fa."

Toyin Abraham shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had made a cryptic post that has sparked outrage among her fans on social media.

The mother of one had taken to her Insta story to state that she needed God's help more than anything.

Many of her followers replied her in the comment section as they reminded her about her encounter with the president of Nigeria.

