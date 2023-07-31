Congratulations are in order for popular actor Odunlade Adekola and his wife, who just became a deaconess at Church

The actor announced the good news on his Instagram page and teased his wife about celebrating the new title

Odunlade also bragged about being an Elder himself as fans and colleagues joined him in celebrating his wife

Popular actor Odunlade Adekola has taken to social media to celebrate his wife becoming a deaconess.

The actor shared a photo of his wife all glammed up for the event in church and a video of her getting blessed in church.

Odunlade celebrates as wife become a deaconess Photo credit: @odunomoadekola

In his caption, the movie star bragged about his woman being the latest title holder and prayed it would last.

He also teased her about sending him money to celebrate on her behalf and tagged himself as an Elder.

"Swipe right. See the latest DEACONESS. Oye Amori ma… give us money to celebrate it with you ma Deaconess deaconess Emi gan ELDER!"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Odunlade Adekola

Congratulatory messages poured in for the actor's wife, and netizens couldn't help but gush over her beauty.

Read comments below:

kolawoleajeyemi:

"Congratulations mummy D4."

olayinkasolomon01:

Congratulations ma♥️♥️♥️

laralicious_20:

"Congratulations to your wife "

nikkypetals:

"Simplicity is golden. She is gorgeous."

authenticmuy:

"Congratulations Mama wa. Bigger you in all ways. More Annointing "

yeyelewa_labisi:

"Congratulations to a very down to heart and a woman of honor. Oye a mo ri. you deserve it. You are one of my favourite. The most important thing is to be close to God and have his fear."

ade4favor:

"Epitome of beauty and grace! You are blessed mama D4, thank you for answering God's call to serve. May heaven answer all your prayers amen."

funkiz_j:

"Congratulations to her,we will all make heaven together at d end of all d service/race on earth."

bukola_koks:

"This woman is so beautiful "

iamgraceanike:

"Congratulations Mommy D4, may all the goodness that comes from this office be yours and your family in Jesus name. Your labor in the vineyard shall not be in vain in Jesus name."

moraahyo:

"Pastor has scattered the gele na "

chacha.ola:

"@odunomoadekola your wife. Classy. On her lane. A woman, wife and more❤️❤️❤️God continously bless your home ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Odunlade’s wife’s absence in video with Eniola Ajao, Femi Adebayo, others causes a stir

Celebrated actor Odunlade Adekola made headlines as videos from the premiere of his highly anticipated movie, Orisa,trended on social media.

The event, which took place at Filmhouse, Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos state, was star-studded as popular faces in the movie industry stormed in lovely traditional outfits.

However, a video showed when the man of the moment posed for pictures with some of his colleagues like Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, and Eniola Ajao, among others, and caused a stir online as some netizens queried why the actor's wife was not a part of it.

