Fun videos from Odunlade Adekola's birthday celebration have emerged on social media

In a video from the party, the celebrated actor was seen carrying his small-sized colleague like a child

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since flooded his comment section to celebrate with him

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola also known as Broda Saamu, is celebrating his birthday today, December 31.

To celebrate his big day, Odunlade flooded his social media timeline with different birthday pictures.

Odunlade Adekola's students surprise him on birthday. Credit: @odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

The actor also had a small party at his house, which his family, friends and colleagues attended.

Sharing a video from the celebration on his Instagram page, Odunlade was seen in a clip carrying his small-sized colleague known as Seyifunmi Mhiz Brief like a child.

Sharing the video, Odunlade, who made headlines after he refused to rock a lady on stage, wrote in his caption:

"Thanks for coming I appreciate you all."

Watch the video below:

Below is another video of the actor's students surprising him with birthday gifts

Below is a video of Eniola Ajao at Odunlade's residence

Celebrities, fans react as Odunlade Adekola carries small-sized actress

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video, see them below:

revolutionarygospelmission:

"This kind thing for overseas na lawsuit o. Did she ask him to carry her? She could easily sue him for sexual assault especially him being a celebrity. Easy money loading."

diekoololaoluwa:

"Why did you carry her like a baby."

aremooba_:

"Happy 1 year birthday to your daughter This Egbon no go kill person with laugh."

goldenson_kuti:

"Baby shark dodododo"

johnjoy295:

"Na person serious girlfriend u carry like baby so."

mhothun_01:

"Brother Saamu why nah."

iamenitanmaigari:

"Can you carry aunty Ramota like this."

