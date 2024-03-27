Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has finally jumped on the Moses Bliss’ wife’s dance challenge to the surprise of fans

In a video making the rounds online, the award-winning movie star was seen trying to imitate the dance steps Marie used to attract Moses Bliss

Funke Akindele’s display had many Nigerians rolling with laughter as they reacted to her version of the dance challenge

Recall that Moses revealed that he got to know his wife after she danced to one of his songs and posted the video on social media.

Video of Funke Akindele doing Moses Bliss' wife's dance challenge trends. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @nollywoodcitadel

Source: Instagram

Well, Funke Akindele also joined other single ladies to jump on the trend with hopes of finding their own Mr Right.

In a video making the rounds online, the award-winning actress was spotted in a hotel room in Dubai with her colleague, Juliana Olayode, when she was recorded trying to imitate Marie Wiseborn’s moves.

Juliana could not hold back her laughter as Funke continued to jump around the room while trying to nail Marie’s steps.

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele does Moses Bliss’ wife’s challenge

The video of Funke Akindele jumping on the viral Moses Bliss’ wife’s dance challenge amused many netizens. Read some of their funny comments below:

Thesmartphonegirl:

“Once you’re Big you’re Big Richest among all .”

baindu.koker:

“Comedy comes naturally to her.”

tianahgold1:

“This woman is too Funny .”

swanky_surprise:

“Aunty Toyo fit laugh sha .”

its_soye:

“Nah toyo baby use laugh finish the dance.”

mumboiz1:

“Aunty Funke no get problem rárá.”

bam_divas:

“mama issa mood lifter .”

Ades.ekinat:

“Mama just remember to do her own challenge, is good.”

lafonkyy:

“This woman ehn na comedian .”

Funke Akindele and family melt hearts

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke brought some excitement to her legion of fans and internet users as the new year began.

As a way to ring in the new year, the screen genius kindly put together a video of herself and her family dishing out some energetic dance steps.

While at that, the talented filmmaker wished her fans and followers a happy and prosperous new year.

Source: Legit.ng