Actor Lateef Adedimeji who was one of the lead characters in the trending movie Jagun Jagun has shared some intense training he had to undergo

Lateef, who had previously recounted how he broke his leg during the movie shoot, said it was a combination of hard work, perseverance and passion

The training video from Jagun Jagun's shoot has stirred reactions from celebrities and Lateef's fans, who applauded him

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has caused a stir with a video of him engaging in intense training while on the set of Jagun Jagun movie.

Lateef, who acted in the role of a warrior, Gbotija, in the hit movie, revealed it didn't come easy as he was spotted with a male personal trainer, who put him through some battle techniques that helped him deliver an impressive performance, which has been widely applauded.

Sharing the video, Lateef wrote in his caption:

"The Jagunjaguns in Training. Combination of Hardwork, Energy, Perseverance and Passion."

Legit.ng previously reported that Lateef broke his leg during the movie shoot.

Fans react to Lateef Adedimeji's video from Jagun Jagun movie training

See some of their comments below:

_rhowdah:

"I talk am say Gbotija get muscle for that movie. Ase Gbotija don first chop training."

riskayaholaniyi:

"You people are really trying... Walahi. See ehn, any body that says you people will not eat the fruits of your labor ehn, ni agbara olorun!! Ile a gbe mi.... Ameen ."

kunzy_kay:

"There is no magic in success. You’ve bring in serious hard work and energy Gbotija ."

abikeade17:

"I watched Jagun Jagun today and I must say this, you are a great man May God almighty continue to bless the work of your hands ."

magnificenteffects_:

"If you are not a thespian you can’t know all this Before any production you pray to eleduwa then exercise ."

Agemo's action moves in Jagun Jagun trends

A scene showing the moment Femi Adebayo summoned Agemo, a powerful assassin, to join his warriors at the battlefield in Jagun Jagun stirred reactions online.

Agemo appeared on the battlefield and singlehandedly dealt with Femi's enemies.

Reacting, someone said:

"Na to send am go Niger . @realfemiadebayo abeg give Nigeria Agemo contact."

