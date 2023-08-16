Jagun Jagun: “No Magic in Success,” Lateef Adedimeji Stuns With Physical & Combat Training on Movie Set
- Actor Lateef Adedimeji who was one of the lead characters in the trending movie Jagun Jagun has shared some intense training he had to undergo
- Lateef, who had previously recounted how he broke his leg during the movie shoot, said it was a combination of hard work, perseverance and passion
- The training video from Jagun Jagun's shoot has stirred reactions from celebrities and Lateef's fans, who applauded him
Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has caused a stir with a video of him engaging in intense training while on the set of Jagun Jagun movie.
Lateef, who acted in the role of a warrior, Gbotija, in the hit movie, revealed it didn't come easy as he was spotted with a male personal trainer, who put him through some battle techniques that helped him deliver an impressive performance, which has been widely applauded.
Sharing the video, Lateef wrote in his caption:
"The Jagunjaguns in Training. Combination of Hardwork, Energy, Perseverance and Passion."
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng previously reported that Lateef broke his leg during the movie shoot.
Fans react to Lateef Adedimeji's video from Jagun Jagun movie training
See some of their comments below:
_rhowdah:
"I talk am say Gbotija get muscle for that movie. Ase Gbotija don first chop training."
riskayaholaniyi:
"You people are really trying... Walahi. See ehn, any body that says you people will not eat the fruits of your labor ehn, ni agbara olorun!! Ile a gbe mi.... Ameen ."
kunzy_kay:
"There is no magic in success. You’ve bring in serious hard work and energy Gbotija ."
abikeade17:
"I watched Jagun Jagun today and I must say this, you are a great man May God almighty continue to bless the work of your hands ."
magnificenteffects_:
"If you are not a thespian you can’t know all this Before any production you pray to eleduwa then exercise ."
Agemo's action moves in Jagun Jagun trends
A scene showing the moment Femi Adebayo summoned Agemo, a powerful assassin, to join his warriors at the battlefield in Jagun Jagun stirred reactions online.
Agemo appeared on the battlefield and singlehandedly dealt with Femi's enemies.
Reacting, someone said:
"Na to send am go Niger . @realfemiadebayo abeg give Nigeria Agemo contact."
