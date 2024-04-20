Days after a video of an elderly woman lamenting about her son buried at the riverside in Warri went viral, help finally arrives

The elderly woman was identified as the mother of the sound engineer who was one of the victims of Junior Pope's boat mishap

According to a post shared online by Stanley Ontop, Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin made N10m donation to the young man's family to aid in taking his body back to his home state

The family of one of the victims of the unfortunate boat mishap that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and four others recently got a donation of N10m and are set to exhume the body of their son.

A video of an elderly woman lamenting bitterly about her son, the sound engineer Precious Ofurum, who was one of the victims of Junior Pope's boat mishap being buried at the riverbank went viral days ago.

The body of the sound engineer who died during the Junior Pope boat mishap is to be exhumed and taken back home for proper burial. Photo credit: @stanley_ontop/@jnrpope/@jeremiahomotofufeyin

Precious' mum, in her video, cried out for help, asking Nigerians to help her bring her son back.

She lamented about lacking the capacity to exhume her son's body and take it back to Rivers State for proper burial.

Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin donates N10m

The Ofurum family's calls have now been answered as Nigerian billionaire clergyman Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin extends a hand of help.

In a viral clip, Pastor Fufeyin gave Precious' parent a N10m donation. The clergyman noted that the donation was to help exhume and bring Precious' body back home for a proper burial.

Watch the viral of Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin making the donations:

Netizens react to Pastor Fufeyin's donation

Netizens react to Pastor Fufeyin's donation

"So @sososoberekon timaya and all other big man men in rivers states couldn’t come through for this woman Eno make sense."

"VDM no go see this one talk,na only cho cho cho without support and efforts that one sabi."

"Funny enough all those celebrities that always do giveaway none of them reached out to these families it’s well."

"He wan use the boy trend poor people non dey he area how many them don help."

"And Nollywood can’t even raise money to help the boys family since he died working for the organisation.. it’s well."

"Kai! And I heard it was 40k job that took the life of this promising young boy."

"God bless him. There’s nothing fishy about their death. I personally don’t think they drowned."

