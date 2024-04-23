The family of one of the crew members, Precious Ofurum, who died in Junior Pope’s boat accident, is reluctant to carry the remains of their son

Legit.ng broke the news that the mother of the late sound engineer for Adanma Luke’s movie cried out to the government to help bring her son’s remains home

After Precious’ parents received N11.2m from concerned Nigerians, the father of the deceased sought an alternative means to bury his son without retrieving his body from Anam River

The family of Precious Ofurum, one of the crew members who died in actor Junior Pope’s boat mishap, has allegedly declined to carry the remains of their son.

Legit.ng previously reported that the mother of the deceased, in a video shared by movie producer Stanley Ontop, called on the Rivers state government to assist in returning her son’s body home.

The family of a crew member on Junior Pope's boat ignores their son’s corpse. Credit: @stanley_ontop, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

According to the elderly woman, her son’s landlady in Asaba complained about his spirit disturbing them.

Stanley Ontop, who has actively followed this matter since the death of the renowned actor, revealed that the senior clergy of Mercy Lounge, Pastor Jeremiah, gave the family N10 million, and he personally raised N1.2 million via online donations to assist.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

While the parents of Precious Ofurum were meant to come to Anam River on Tuesday, April 23, to carry his corpse, a family member called to say that they were likely not interested in taking their son’s body.

According to this family member, Precious’s father was a traditionalist and had visited a native man’s house to obtain a calabash. The native man told him that he had invoked his son’s spirit inside.

The native man also ordered them to bury the calabash in replacement of their son’s body.

Stanley further noted that the Rivers state government had shown concern towards supporting Precious’ family but that as it stands now, the young man’s body is the only one from the tragic marine accident left in Anam River.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail Stanley Ontop’s reports

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

portharcourtinpictures:

"Wooow! This is preposterous."

quin_favy_:

"But the father said it’s forbidden even before the donations."

salome_milky_chinchin_snack:

"I trust the pastor he will ask them to return the money since they don't want to use it for the purpose."

iam_just_nana:

"Omo so, the have forgotten there son just because of money?"

iam_ebimiere:

"See why people don't help people anymore."

blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"Poverty is a dis*ea*se. Imagine parents fighting over Money instead of fighting to bring their son's body home.. God."

annie.basil:

"Just imagine, thought the mother said she needed support to exhume the body of their son so he could be buried in his home town Rivers State..de don see money na , his spirit no dey disturb again , tufiakwa."

Akwa Ibom governor visits Abigail's family

Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, visited the family of the makeup artist who died alongside Jnr Pope, Abigail Frederick.

The politician visited the grieving family to offer his condolences following the demise of their 24-year-old daughter.

Governor Eno vowed to finish building their family home, and offered the deceased’s sister employment, among other things.

Source: Legit.ng