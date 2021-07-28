Nollywood actress turned musician, Angela Okorie, took to her Instagram page to share an x-ray of her head

The movie star revealed that it has been two years since she survived the gun attack on her life yet there were still pellets coming out of her head

Recall in 2019, the actress had left social media users stunned after she revealed she was attacked, sharing photos of her horrid condition

Two years after surviving an attack on her life, Angela Okorie has taken to social media to express her gratitude to God.

The actress survived a gun attack in 2019. Photo credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie shares x-ray scan as proof

In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared her x-ray result which showed four markings scattered across different parts of her head.

According to her, those are the pellets still coming out of her head despite it being two years since the attack.

In her caption, Angela thanked God for her life. She also accused some bloggers of taking money from evil people in the industry to write her off social media.

In her words:

"God exchanged his life for mine can you imagine ‍♀️ After 2years plus I was shot some pellets still coming out All dem bloggers that plotted with them to write me off On social media so people won’t believe that there are evil people in the industry, cos out of envy they did this."

Actress says Gis with her

Angela said she was God’s special child and He was for her, no one can be against her.

She continued:

I have put too much into my career and God knows it’s time for me to reap what I have worked for, all of una go soon drink poison for my sake see I will never forgive you all that were paid to do that, dem say rewrite the story make e be like say she and person dey quarrel just to accomplish their evil plans, they were waiting to write RIP Next day, God showed them he is not a man, If you envy life it must bring you down, See You can never rewrite what God wrote over my life one by one E must reach all of una, Lucifer is a human being that’s why I had to avoid every unfriendly friend patronizing evil people, But las las dem go use their head carry everything Dey planed Amen beware of demons in sheep clothing. I am grace verified, I am that God’s special child. The anointed one ☝️with proof that if God is b4 you no one can be against you."

The 2019 attack

Recall in December of 2019, the Nigerian social media was in a frenzy after news of Angela Okorie’s attack went viral.

According to reports from popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, the actress had run into armed men on her way back from a show.

Photos and videos of the actress’ sorry state led to many on social media sending her well-wishes while some others claimed the story does not add up.

Source: Legit