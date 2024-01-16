Nollywood actress Angela Okorie excited her fans and followers after sharing the moments she had with Regina Daniels

Sharing a video that captured when Regina Daniels came forward to greet her at an event, Angela was filled with admiration for her younger colleague

She further went on to list a couple of things she observed during her brief hangout with her colleague

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie shares her rare encounter with her junior colleague Regina Daniels.

The movie stars recently saw each other at a function when the billionaire wife came forward to greet her senior colleague.

Angela Okorie links up with Regina Daniels. Credit: @realangelaokorie, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Moved by the scenario, Angela shared a video of them embracing themselves warmly. The elegant actress acknowledged the young star's sweetness and humility.

She referred to the mother of two as her "baby girl for life" and conveyed her unending devotion to the young woman.

See the video below

Regina Daniels and other Nigerians react to Angela Okorie's video on her

Regina took to the comments to share her excitement at seeing Angela Okorie and her love for her.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

regina.daniels:

"Mamiiiiiiiiiii it was so good to see youuu….. love you tooooooo."

giftedstargal:

"I admire humble people. Because omo is not easy to be humble …… my character no good."

rhoda_julius9:

"@regina.daniels she’s always respectful and she doesn’t discriminate."

thick_baddie_princess:

"I love Gina that girl is down to earth even tho she’s a senator wife, she’s so sweet bless you legit queen."

realucheebere:

"My egovin daughters in the movie Dangerous Twins."

abduhamid5724:

"Much love,for two cute damsel princess."

jessica001bella:

"My bab for life i love seeing things like this."

iam_luchee:

"One thing I love about regina. Very humble soul. Like she can have literally anything she asks for and still act like an average girl."

