Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has broken her silence following a series of negative prophecies about her

Recall that some people took to social media to claim that she was surrounded by death and darkness

Following the prophecies of her death, Etiko went live on social media to address them and netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has taken to social media to react to prophecies of her death.

Recall that shortly after the demise of her colleague, Jnr Pope, a Ghanaian seer Karma President and others went online to claim that someone was planning to poison Etiko and that she doesn’t have a long life.

Video trends as Destiny Etiko reacts to death prophecy.

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko finally speaks

The Nollywood star went live on social media to break her silence on the negative prophecies she had received. Etiko, who appeared to be very emotional, made it clear that she wasn’t afraid.

According to the actress, the only time she would be worried is if her God is angry with her. She went on to say that she hasn’t offended anyone or done evil and God is by her side.

In her words:

“The only time I might get scared is when they say my God is angry with me, that’s the only time I will be shaking. A lot of people have reached out to ask about me, I am perfectly okay, I haven't wronged anyone, I haven't done any evil to anyone, so nothing that anyone does will work. I work in line with my God, in fact he works before me, He’s by my side, I’m protected.”

Etiko mourns Nollywood’s losses

Also during the live session, Destiny Etiko spoke on the terrible blow Nollywood suffered after the death of Jnr Pope, and four other crew members. She noted that it was very disheartening.

The actress then reiterated that she has absolutely nothing to be scared of. She said:

“It’s not been easy, Nollywood really lost something this time, Nollywood did not lose one or two or three or four, we lost five. It’s so disheartening and painful, but whoever you think you are, or wherever you think God has placed you in life and you forget your God who has made you, your own is gone. I’m not scared because I know who I’m with, I have absolutely nothing to be scared of.”

See her video below:

Reactions as Destiny Etiko speaks on death prophecies

Destiny Etiko’s emotional reaction to the prophecies of her death got many netizens talking. Read what some of them had to say below:

Is_briella:

“Publicly they declared and publicly you rejected.settled in heaven ✔️.”

beauty.lounge.by.jojo:

“The one that died you people said he should have listened.The one that is listening and openly rebuking and renouncing evil prophecy you people said she is afraid and chasing clout. I just give up on Nigerians.”

Dr_success_john:

“Nothing will happen to you Destiny.It’s well with you.”

Chinwelicious:

“With the prophets' online warnings, it's fitting for her to respond online as well. Believe me, she's prayed fervently in her war room!”

iam_senator_jonathan:

“U don't need to do anything to anyone for them to come after you we are in a world filled with envy.”

Kaymon_1:

“What’s so special in that industry that there is so much bitterness and wickedness against each other … what exactly are the fighting for ?”

Ruthiehot:

“Learn to rebuke and pray against negative words and prophecies. Isaiah 7:7.”

Ogems_ubani:

“Her enemies shall be disappointed by their expectations,she will Live long in good health.”

official_anwoh:

“U dont have to do wrong before they harm u, just be safe.”

Damaco_dmg:

“That AsabaNolly is something else .”

The.jessicaa._k:

“Her last words “Whatever you are serving Abeg serve am well ooh, there is nothing in this life.”

