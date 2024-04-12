A video of a Nigerian woman who hasn’t travelled out of Nigeria speaking with British accent has gone viral

The woman revealed that she was a home keeper with two lovely children of ages 20 and 10 years old

Speaking further in a video, she disclosed that her husband abandoned her in 2014 to cater for their children alone

A Nigerian woman, Morenikeji Temitope Moroundiya, based in Osogbo has gone viral after showcasing her accent.

The woman spoke who hasn't been abroad spoke with a foreign accent that left many netizens in disbelief.

Woman speaks with foreign accent in video Photo credit: @mordernprankster/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian woman speaks with foreign accent

In the video shared on TikTok by @modern.prankster, the woman clarified doubts about her base, stating that she has never been outside Nigeria before, neither is she a deportee.

According to her, she has only lived in Lagos, Ibadan and Osogbo which are all in Nigeria.

Her British accent was so clear like she was from the United Kingdom or had lived there for a long time.

The woman disclosed that she has two children, who are 20 years and 10 years respectively.

Furthermore, she said she works as a housekeeper as her husband abandoned her and their children, leaving her to cater for them alone since 2014.

The woman said that she was able to raise her children with the help of her parents.

She said:

“I've not been to the UK before. My accent is a gift from God. I have two children and it's been really hard taking care of them as a single with just a home-keeping job to bring food.”

Reactions trail video of woman with accent

Netizens in the comment section on TikTok had different things to say about the video.

Socrates said:

“If she claimed that she hadn't been to any Western countries, then she probably had worked with white people here in Nigeria.”

@peggy 123 reacted:

“It does happen to people overnight. Their accents changes all of a sudden.”

Messi said:

“I have been in UK for almost 3 decades my accent is not half as good. wow...that's a gift.”

@magda said:

“It is possible she was born in the UK or lived there before she moved back to naija.”

@billGee105 said:

“Make she go de call cl for boys. She go turn millionaire.”

TINUSOLLYUNISEXSALON reacted:

“I have a cousin who hasn't travelled outside Nigeria. but his ascent is so confusing even to pronounce my name Atinuke, you have to listen well.”

Abi Adejugbe said:

“This accent can pass in the Uk there is an hint of the Nigerian variation. But her former life must be in England.”

Sylvia reacted:

“She is blessed, see me struggling to speak what she is speaking over here in UK. I can barely hear them at work na so so come again and sorry I dey use wound dem.”

Watch the video below:

