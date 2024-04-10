Iyabo Ojo recently penned a birthday message to late singer Mohbad's mother as she clocked 50

The Nollywood actress, who revealed has backed down from Mohbad's case, urged single ladies to pray for a mother-in-law like Mohbad's mum

Iyabo's prayer has sparked reactions as many wished the same for her two children, Priscilla and Festus

Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo has stirred reactions with her message to young ladies while celebrating late singer Mohbad's mother, who clocked 50 on Wednesday, April 10.

Iyabo, who described Mohbad's mum as a rare woman, urged young ladies to pray for a mother-in-law like the singer's mother.

She wrote in part:

"Young ladies, when you pray for a mother inlaw...... pray God gives you someone like this woman, who will stand by you and your children through thick and thin...... you're indeed a rare one, and i know Mohbad will be so happy and proud of you in spirit for standing by and protecting his wife and son against all odds."

See Iyabo Ojo's post below:

Iyabo Ojo reacts as man prays for Priscilla

The actress' post sparked reactions as a man prayed for Iyabo's daughter to get a mother-in-law like Mohbad's mum, to which she reacted by saying 'Amen.'

See the man's post below:

real_mr_ace:

"May Priscilla get a Mother in-law like her in Jesus name. Amen!"

See more reactions:

heistundex_:

"God will give your son a woman like wumi in Jesus amen."

officialhollarwholey:

"May your son get married to someone like her Amen...she's a good woman."

dandrogba70:

"Hbd mama imole and thanks to Aunty iyabo too. May your son Marry Person like Wunmi and Have Mother-in-law like Iya Mohbad jare."

Screenshot of Iyabo Ojo's response below:

