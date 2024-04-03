Late Mohbad's mother has made some revelations about her deceased son and some of the things he told her

In an interview with Punch newspapers, the aged woman said that she often see her late son and he was always in a sad mood

She mentioned that the late singer promised her he would fight for himself and she told him to go ahead for she was exhausted

Abosede Aloba, the mother of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad seemed not done talking about her ordeal since she lost her son last year.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad had died in his prime at the age of 27 years. A lot of controversies surfaced after his unfortunate death as his family was divided over the DNA test and his burial.

In a clip of her interview with Punch Newspaper, the aged woman shared some of the things she has been going through since she lost her son.

According to her, she thinks about her son often and sees him in a sad mood. She also said that the late singer told her he would fight for himself.

Abosede Aloba speaks about her late son. Photo credit @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Late Mohbad's mom says she is exhausted

In the video, Aloba called on Nigerians to help so she could bury her son as she added that she was exhausted.

She explained that many people have been raining curses on her and making her go through hell.

Late Mohbad's mother talks about her brother

Also in the clip, she mentioned that her brother Darosa, who was late Mohbad's assistant had not spoken to her since the singer died.

Aloba noted that the man was angry as she called on him to come out and say what he knew about her son's unfortunate passing.

Recall that late Mohbad's mother had earlier rained curses on the killers of her son. She said they will die like Judas Iscariot.

She said:

"I think about my child every day and I see him like a human being sometimes when I look back. He would bow his head down. He came to meet me three days ago and told me he would fight. I am tired of the curses. Though I am not afraid because I had done nothing, They cursed my mother who did not know anything about the case. They have cursed my brother Darosa too."

Below is the video

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what late Mohbad's mother said about her son. Here are some of the comments below:

@bibbyscakes:

"This woman is exhausted no mother should go through this...May we not mourn our children.'

@olardunie:

"His mum's carbon copy."

@wuracoker:

"No woman should go through such a dark pit. Losing a promising son at a prime age is a lifetime of trauma."

@chinco_babee:

"But why this woman self go marry that kind Jossy.'

@nnediorazu_:

"Why is everyone believing his dad but not paying attention to his mum. What if everything she's saying is the truth? What if?"

@princessadeyemiakindele:

"She care for his burial not who or what kill him,una matter don tired this App , every day script we are tired of u people , let this App breath."

@heart2heart_withbukola:

"It is interesting how people see everything wrong with whatever this woman say but never see anything wrong in what the man is saying."

@mzzsholz:

"Una don make the justice tire person if you get better family you no know wetin God do you. That innocent guy was just unfortunate."

@socialite_hinny:

"Mama when next u see am . Abeg help us ask who kill am 10years I no see mummy na hin ghost u con dey see now ooo mama."

@wemmypetit:

"Why una dey call Nigerians again? sebi una say make we no put mouth for family matter make una go call government."

Late Mohbad mother shares prophecy about him

Legit.ng had reported that late Mohbad's mother had spoken about her son after his death.

According to her, when the late singer was born, she received a prophecy that he was going to be a pastor.

She explained that she did know that Mohbad was a singer till they reconnected a few years before his death.

Source: Legit.ng