Fashion

Comedian AY's Sister Morenike Marries, Shows Lovely Trad Outfits, Netizens React: "I Tap Into This"

by  Enenaite Blessing
  • Morenike, the sister of popular comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, rocked lovely traditional attire as she tied the nuptial knot with her partner
  • In a series of posts, she showed off her family and the classy outfits she wore for her special day
  • She wore a green outfit which she combined with a 'gele' that gave her a glamorous look, and she also wore a gold dress

Morenike Precious Makun-Daramola, the sister of a popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, showed off her fashion side as she got married recently.

Morenike Makun and her family rock classy attire for her wedding
Morenike Makun-Daramola and her family look lovely in their traditional outfits. Image credit: @morenikemakun
Source: Instagram

She slayed in a mint green traditional outfit which she combined with a dark green 'gele'. Her dress was designed with silver embellishments and she held a fancy purse that matched her attire.

Her green earrings looked lovely and makeup was on point, and she looked stunning for her special day.

For her next look, she wore a gold dress and a 'gele' with red coral beads that looked classy on her. Her husband was also on point in his outfits as they posed for their photoshoot sessions.

She captioned her photos on Instagram:

"Here comes your latest bride, all hope is not lost, there’s light after the dark tunnel."

See the photos of Morenike, her husband, and children in the slides below:

Reactions to Morenike's wedding photos

Some netizens have reacted to the wedding photos of AY's sister. See some of the reactions below:

@derasworld_:

"I don’t understand, wedding after having these grown kids? Someone should explain please."

@abikebeau_makeovers:

"@derasworld_ is there a rule somewhere that is against marriage/wedding celebration after you have grownup kids? Please enlighten me."

@afemikhedebz:

"I believe the God who did it for you!! Congratulations sis! As a widow for 14 years now, I think it's time to move on!"

@oyinkan_oyinxx:

"God will come through for you! Been widowed 3 years and am so ready to move on! You are strong."

@_pandamiii:

"Congratulations ma. I tap into this blessing for my mum."

@dahyourh:

"Yes ooo, a very big congratulations to you. Your joy shall be permanent in Jesus name."

@freshy_1980_garments:

"You look radiant and your family is beautiful. Congratulations on our wedding."

@jokky_nikky:

"Congrats to the bride and family. More blessings Insha Allah."

AY’s sister gifts hubby new car

Legit.ng earlier reported that AY had shared a sweet video of his younger sister presenting a car to her husband on his 50th birthday.

The comedian shared how his brother-in-law made a lot of in relocating his sister, who is now a registered nurse in the US.

AY's sister's gesture to her husband has left many emotional as they gushed about the sweet gesture.

Source: Legit.ng

