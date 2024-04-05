Mide Martins and her husband Afeez Owo recently hosted an Islamic event as part of the ongoing Ramadan fasting

One of the videos from the event showed the moment Muslim clerics at the event paid tributes and prayed for Mide and Afeez's late parents

Another clip showed the moment Mide Martins broke down in tears as her husband consoled her

Videos from an Islamic event recently hosted by Nollywood love birds Mide Martins and her husband Afeez Owo amid the ongoing Ramadan fasting have emerged on social media.

The Islamic event, attended by some of their colleagues, saw Mide and Owo publicly displaying affection towards each other.

However, a video from the event showing the moment a Muslim cleric specially prayed for Mide and Owo's deceased parents has left people teasing the actress known for her dramatic display in movies.

In a clip, Mide unexpectedly broke down in tears as her husband pulled her close to himself while consoling her like a baby.

Watch the video as Mide Martins breaks down in tears at an Islamic event

Watch video of Mide Martins and Afeez Owo getting playful at event

Recall that Lateef Adedimeji also recently preached at a Ramadan lecture in Sagamu, Ogun state.

Fans tease Mide Martins

Many of the actress' fans were stunned to see her crying as they were on to drop funny comments to tease her. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

zainabolamide45:

"Awwnnn so Aunty Mide is actually a cry cry baby such a soft heart na inside Film that Werey Dey end."

official_orencouture:

"Awwwwn…Aunty Mide is such a baby."

vivianrobert_:

"See our Mide ooo. Soft woman. Na inside movie her hard girlism stop."

pretty_funmite:

Beautiful people May Almighty Allah continue to bless your home

iretomiwairemide:

"So Aunty mide you be cry cry baby."

oluwaseun_debimpe:

"Awww my woman can't form hard girl again,I love you my woman."

What Habibat Jinad said about Mide Martins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Habibat Jinad sparked reactions with some revelations she made about bleaching and body-shaming being a thing in Nollywood.

The actress shared how her self-esteem was bashed by Mide Martins, who insulted and compared her to a monkey while on set.

Jinad shared that it was after her encounter with Mide Martins that she decided to start bleaching.

