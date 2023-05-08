Actress Mide Martins has shared a video from her mum Funmi Martins' 21-year rememberance ceremony

The talented Yoruba actress and her hubby Afeez Owo also celebrated his late mother Mrs Taiwo Abiodun

Prominent figures like MC Oluomo, Olaiya Igwe, Ijebu, Saka, among others were also spotted at the event

Popular Yoruba movie star Mide Martins has penned a heartwarming message as she marked the 21-year remembrance of her late mother and veteran actress Funmilayo Martins.

Mide took to her Instagram account to share a video from the ceremony, which included a prayer session held in honour of her mum and her hubby Actor Afeez Owo's mum.

Mide Martins remembers her late mum. Credit: @mydemartins

Source: Instagram

The likes of Lagos State Parks Chairman MC Oluomo, Olaiya Igwe, Ijebu, Saka, amongst other Yoruba movie stars, were spotted at the event.

Mide, in the caption of the video, wrote:

“Rest on my mama!! 21 years remembrance of late Funmi Martins. May your beautiful soul continue to be in peace. You will forever remain alive in our hearts. Oluwafunmilayo Florence Anike Martins. Love you till eternity, my mother”.

Watch the video below:

Funmi Martins died of Cardiac arrest on 6 May 2002 at the age of 38 years.

Celebrities, fans react to Mide Martins' video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

faithiawilliams:

"Continue to rest in peace.. Iya mi ."

triplets.a2020:

"Waaaaaooooo Funmi Matins of a blessed memory, may her soul continue to rest in peace. Such a beautiful woman and a great actress."

_taiwobankole:

"Rest on Mum... you will always be in our heart❤️ hmmm 21years just like yesterday . We miss you."

a_cupof_dee:

"She was so beautiful. May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

heisrokzy:

"21years remembrance ☹️ May their souls keep resting in good perfect peace and may you all see yourselves back in jannah inshallah ."

