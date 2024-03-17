A Nigerian man was excited as he bumped into one of his favourite Nollywood actresses on the road

The young man shared a video of the actress he saw and challenged internet users to identify her

While some people easily identified her as Ruby Orjiakor, others noted another interesting moment in his video

A Nigerian man caused a stir online when he shared a video of a famous Nollywood actress he spotted trekking in Asaba, the capital of Delta state.

"Guess the Nollywood actress I bumped into," @ezeomife_1 captioned his TikTok video.

The man described Ruby Orjiakor as his crush. Photo Credit: @ezeomife_1

@ezeomife_1 was driving when he spotted the actress and caught up with her. When he got to her, it turned out to be Ruby Orjiakor.

The starstruck man hailed her as his crush as he interacted with her. The actress spoke calmly and smiled as she replied the man and his girlfriend.

She revealed they were doing a shoot ahead and pointed in front of her. Some netizens hailed Ruby, who had come under fire from fans on two occasions in the past.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on @ezeomife_1's video

Precious2344 said:

"From the back I already knew is Ruby."

HarrisonHills5 said:

"Which one is that they are claiming….. ?? So someone can’t walk with bare feet again."

THE WEEKEND said:

"Ruby is just down on earth but are you with ur girlfriend inside car u Dey call her ur crush."

Khay said:

"I know what she said….she said you’re calling her your crush in my presence u go collect."

miss_bukky said:

"Why you cut that your babe voiceyou said yo."

Kesh said:

"Na iPhone 6 she dey use or na Garri dey worry me."

Funny Spenz said:

"Your crush when you and woman follow."

Gozi Oleks said:

"Even from her back sef you don know say na Ruby."

