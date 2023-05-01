Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has come under fire on social media after she posted a video of her kitchen

The movie star shared a clip of herself cooking and some netizens were unimpressed with the type of gas she was using and her pots

While many of them condemned her and told her to level up, others praised the actress and noted that she was being real

Popular Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor has once again made the news but this time over the state of her kitchen.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted what was supposed to be a fun video of herself cooking for her family on a Sunday.

In the video, Ruby talked fans through how she was making her pot of fish stew as she danced and entertained them.

Trolls blast actress Ruby Ojiakor as video of her kitchen goes viral. Photos: @ruby_ojiakor

However, a number of netizens were more focused on how her kitchen looked. Some of them quickly took to the comment section to criticise the type of gas cooker she was using to make her meal. Not stopping there, others also talked about the state of her pots and her kettle.

See the video of Ruby Ojiakor’s kitchen below:

Netizens react to video of Ruby Ojiakor’s kitchen, they criticise her

Shortly after the cooking video was posted by the actress, some netizens expressed their thoughts. While some of them blasted her and said the kitchen was beneath her status, others praised her for being real.

Read some of their comments below:

eveswt_:

“It’s not even about being real or fake, it’s lack of taste n class..”

apostlechibuike:

“Nawaooo there are things you don’t bring to social media. Anyway what do I know?”

favvys_fragnance:

“Everybody is saying buy table gas cooker you cam afford it .shey una follow am get her account ni.You guys shld enjoy the cooking nd mind y'all business. Majority of us re still using firewood .even if she doesn't have table gas and cam afford it ,am sure as an adult ,she knows what suits her and makes her comfortable. Please learn to leave people alone with their decisions.”

giftajuboyediaka:

“Try dey wash your kettle abeg”

kelani_adeoti2:

“Why is no one talking about the black dirty kettle and even the pot..Pls always wash up ur kitchen utensils..l only said my mind”

officialrayentertainer:

“Make your cooking comfortable, buy a better gas cooker, it’s what you can afford. Just saying respectfully”

cool_stepper4luv:

“No FAKE LIFE zone ✖️❌ ”

odirachukwummaasomba:

“Is the black kettle for me?”

official_pearl4:

“Realist actress I have ever seen ”

oldtakercomedy:

“Ur kitchen tho”

queenjoanoluchukwuorakpu:

“@ruby_ojiakor Babe please respectfully I'm asking why are you still using this type of cooking gas at your level, biko buy table burner ejoor hide me, biggest landlady like you abeg oooo, this gas cooker doesn't fit you at all biko dash it out, there are levels to this stuffs na mbok”

Actress Ruby Ojiakor gifts mum a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor fulfilled her lifelong promise to her mum to build her a mansion.

Taking to social media, the movie star shared snaps where she presented her mum with a new house for the New Year.

According to Ruby, her mum had been catering for them after their dad’s death 20 years ago, and even though people taunted her, she was able to build her a house.

