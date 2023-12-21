Nigerian film actress Ruby Orjiakor extended a helping hand to her community this Christmas season

A series of trending videos saw Ruby distributing bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, wrappers and more to the elderly and poor widows in her town

The Nollywood star also extended her charity to children whom she made happy by giving them money

Nigerian actress Ruby Orjiakor is lavishly celebrating Christmas this year.

The thespian was captured in a video giving out bags of rice, wrappers, money, and bottles of cooking oil to the elderly members of her village, down to children and widows.

Ruby Ojiakor celebrates Christmas for her community elders, widows and children Credit: @ruby_ojiakor

Ruby posted videos of her charity event on social media, hinting that she was happy to carry out such generosity during this festive period.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Why won’t I settle my children before leaving?? Dem no born me well. I LOVE THEM SO MUCH.”

Netizens react to videos of Ruby Orjiakor’s Christmas charity

Legit.ng compiled some of the heartwarming reactions below:

kellybeauty_esther:

"Anybody wey troll u again for dis internet I go fight for you...I no get anything oo but I get bad mouth I go hlp u bad mouth dem cus girl you are too good..more blessings, keep winning."

iykemario:

"Keep the good work going as the lord will definitely take you to places in Jesus name amen."

iam_ifeomajovita:

"If truly all this good deeds you post online is real, may almighty God keep blessing you and your family."

chizzysworld95:

"You're God sent Dear ma'am Ruby. Giving is indeed Living. Compliment of the season."

ab.fabric:

:Ruby nwa,tell me why God will stop blessing you...mehn u are a blessing to people.continue your Good work asa."

Actress Ruby Ojiakor gifts mum a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor fulfilled her lifelong promise to her mum to build her a mansion.

Taking to social media, the movie star shared snaps where she presented her mum with a new house for the New Year.

According to Ruby, her mum had been catering for them after their dad’s death 20 years ago, and even though people taunted her, she was able to build her a house.

