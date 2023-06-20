Nollywood actress Ruby Orjiakor was criticised over a video showing her exercising at a gym while wearing jeans

In a video she posted on her Instagram profile, the single mother could be seen exercising on a treadmill.

Ruby Orjiakor interrupted the video midway through to let her inform fans of her plans while she continued with her exercise

Nigerian Nollywood star Ruby Orjiakor has been under fire for wearing jeans to work out recently.

In a video uploaded by the actress, she was seen running on a treadmill wearing a hoodie sweatshirt over jeans and sports footwear.

Netizens mock Nollywood actress, Ruby Orjiakor for working out with Jeans Credit: @rubyorijakor

Ruby seemed undisturbed by her attire as she ensured she successfully carried out her sporting activity.

See her video below

Internet users mock Ruby for her gym wear

Netizens tagged the actress as being overly local with her attire at the gym. See their comments below:

chy_somme

"How are you comfortable with going to the gym on a short."

ahukwala:

"This girl how can you wear Jean for exercise hmmm thus your mumu too much ooo."

jennylove2832:

"Why all this harsh comments, must u people show ur bad behaviours here, if u don't like her unfollow here pls, love one another pls, and some saying she is not classy ,how is it ur business my God this world self. U that is classy how market ,abeg una done tire me."

nonsomark:

"Hope your daughter's father is taking care of his daughter. Allow it now or regret tomorrow cos she'll definitely find out who her father is or u show us the Pre-K u used in impregnating yourself. I know ur type won't allow that but take this from ur younger brother you'll regret it if u didn't let her feel fatherly."

princeragnarlothbrok:

"You dey wear aba jeans dey workout ..the truth is that ur over sabi no dey gree you coordinate yourself."

kenethikwuoma

"This ur mgbeke constant attitude has made u lose some good movie roles in Nollywood movies Ruby.. E don too musch abeg.Am not cursing you but try stay classy, you're not a---?"

dimma114

Na jean your mates Dey wear go gym .

Actress Ruby Ojiakor gifts mum a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor fulfilled her lifelong promise to her mum to build her a mansion.

Taking to social media, the movie star shared snaps where she presented her mum with a new house for the New Year.

According to Ruby, her mum had been catering for them after their dad’s death 20 years ago, and even though people taunted her, she was able to build her a house.

