An alleged report of the son of late comic actor Mr Ibu and his brother going physical during a family meeting has gone viral

The deceased's property was said to have led to the heated exchange as pictures of Mr Ibu's son with multiple bruises emerged online

The recent report within Mr Ibu's family has stirred reactions as it comes barely a few days after his death

Popular content creator Tosin Silverdam left people talking after he shared disturbing reports about the son of the late John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, and his brother going physical during a meeting over properties he left behind.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Mr Ibu passed on a few weeks ago after battling an illness for a couple of months that led to one of his legs being amputated.

According to Tosin, during a meeting which took place on Wednesday, March 1, the brother and first son of the deceased engaged in physical combat, which resulted in bruises and bleeding.

Tosin also shared pictures of Mr Ibu’s son with multiple bruises on different parts of his body.

Amid the viral pictures and report, none of the late actor's family members have confirmed the altercation.

Reactions trail reports about Mr Ibu's family's altercation

king_bestty:

"Why is Mrs ibu brother getting involved in their family issue?"

real__ogo:

"Marry one wife, respect your wife. Men no go hear. Hahaha! I can marry how many wives I want result done dey show. Yul wait for it...."

iamkingdinero1:

"Mr Ibu Family & Mobhad family , I HAIL O."

scentsby_perfboss:

"Anything a father owns belongs to the son I believe why is brother going to drag."

posh_ladym:

"Advantages and disadvantages of having kids from more than one wife!!!"

Jasmine spills details about Ibu's family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jasmine, the adopted daughter of the late John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, honoured the memory of the movie veteran on social media.

Jasmine also added how the people who were never there for him during his lifetime were the same ones who repaid her good with evil.

She noted that Mr Ibu never talked down on her despite everything, and he appreciated her till his last moment.

