Late Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, Jasmine, has broken her silence online following his demise

Jasmine opened up on some messy details about the late actor's family as she paid her emotional tribute to him

Many netizens reacted to Jasmine's message with mixed feelings with some of them praising her efforts

Late Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine, has honoured the memory of the movie veteran on social media.

Recall that Mr Ibu died on March 2, 2024, after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Mr Ibu's adopted daughter Jasmine exposes family after actor's death. Photos: @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, the public figure shared a video compilation of some of the sweet moments she spent with Mr Ibu.

A part of the clip showed the late movie veteran showering prayers and praises on Jasmine for her to have a child after her own heart. According to Mr Ibu, he can’t describe how much of a complete person his adopted daughter is among other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Another part of the clip also showed Mr Ibu describing Jasmine as a woman who acts like a man. He added that she has a lot of great ideas and begged her not to hoard them but to share them for the world to see.

Not stopping there, Jasmine accompanied the video with a lengthy caption about how every good she did for the late actor was repaid with evil. While revealing how much she missed Mr Ibu, Jasmine noted that the film star gave her the confidence to carry on because he was willing to speak and share his experience.

She wrote in part:

“Despite all that was said, every single good I did was translated to €vil, you always promised me that the day you will speak, the world will listen and that gave me the audacity to carry on. Now I am brok€n because that day is never coming, maybe the stories will never end, maybe the bullying will never stop but I know and I’m grateful for the ray of hope you gave me even when you felt hopeless.”

Jasmine also added how the people who were never there for him during his lifetime were the same ones who repaid her good with evil. She noted that Mr Ibu never talked down on her despite everything and he appreciated her till his last moment.

In her words:

“Every single good I did was paid In hundreds folds with €vil, from the hands of the same people who were never really there for you when you needed them the most but daddy you know what matters the most amidst all these accusations? You never talked down on me, you appreciated me till your very last moment.”

Read her full post below:

Reactions as Jasmine pays emotional tribute to Mr Ibu

Jasmine’s touching tribute to the late Mr Ibu was met with mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them praised her for being there for him, others advised her to leave his family alone.

Read some of their comments below:

Zeeebliss:

“I said it and I will keep saying it….you were the reason this man lived this long! God bless you and give you each and every of your positive heart desire you tried and we all saw it.”

mdpeoplesdoctor:

“Chaiiii. This death pain me. Jasmine leave the family alone, leave Mr Ibu alone. She left the Man died.... She was the only one who truly showed him genuine love in all his down moment. Now she will blame herself why she left him alone.”

tago_babes:

“. It is well with girl. Most times good people never gets rewarded for doing good but be rest assured God sees and he’ll definitely reward you for being so good to me IBU. Take heart and be comforted.”

jisolabrandboss:

“Allow his real Children breathe .. take care of your own real father.”

victoriaenyum:

“Whatever you did you did it for yourself, Ibu made you popular and you made a lot of money out of him so just keep saying thank you to him and don't say anything else apart from thank you Mr Ibu.”

projjectbaby:

“If she wasn’t arrested, Mr Ibu would still be alive.”

Chicavenue.official:

“Is this girl's father alive? Doesn’t she have a birth family of her own? The obsession with this man and his family is scary and giving delusional with a touch of madness at this point.”

Ignatius_oparaocha:

“This is why as a married man who wants to live long, in every long-term decision you want to make, kindly share the idea with your wife before you take any step.”

Ladyque_1:

“We can’t deny the fact that she tried for him. but dragging position with his wife will never make sense to me… Rest well Mr ibu.”

Daintythingslingerie:

“Whatever it is, this girl tried sha….”

Ebbie.__:

“@ladyjasminec you might not know but we recognize everything u did. God bless u dearly.”

May Edochie pens thought-provoking tribute for Mr Ibu

May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, has penned a stirring tribute to mourn the death of her husband's senior colleague, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has confirmed the sad news as he revealed what caused the untimely demise of the legend.

Following the shocking news, May pondered the essence of struggling through life only to become lifeless at any given second.

Source: Legit.ng