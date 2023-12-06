Nigerian actor Mr Ibu's son and his adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor, have been released from police custody

Recall that the news went viral that the ailing actor's wife arrested Jasmine and her stepson with allegations that they stole from his donated medical upkeep

A new report has emerged stating that the two suspects have regained their freedom and have intended to arrest some people

Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of Nigerian actor John Okafor, commonly known as Mr. Ibu, has been exonerated of all charges.

Legit.ng reported that actress Doris Ogala broke the story, asserting that Mr. Ibu's wife had previously demanded her arrest alongside her stepson on charges of stealing 300 million naira from her husband's bank account.

Also, the ailing actor's former manager confirmed that Jasmine and one of Ibu's sons were undergoing investigations at the Alagbon Police Station.

The charges against Jasmine have been dropped, and she has been released from the police station after over two weeks.

In recent information on blogger Tosin SSliverdam's page, he confirmed that Jasmine and Mr Ibu's son have been released from custody.

He did, however, indicate that Jasmine intends to arrest him for character defamation as a form of damage control.

Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter Jasmine reacts to allegations

Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of the renowned Nigerian actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, widely known as Mr Ibu, has finally addressed the recent viral allegations surrounding her.

In the midst of these allegations, Jasmine's estranged husband acknowledged that she was involved in a romantic relationship with the veteran actor's son.

Jasmine took to her Instagram handle to post videos of herself caring for Mr Ibu, providing him with food varieties at the intensive care unit where he is receiving medical attention.

Mr Ibu's son debunks actor's wife's viral allegations against "daughter"

Daniel Okafor, the second son of Mr Ibu, refuted his stepmother, Stella Maris' claims about the bank account through which donations were sent.

Recall Legit.ng reported that the ailing actor came online to solicit help and monetary assistance from the general public regarding his illness.

According to the information, Daniel addressed the allegations about the medical care funds being mismanaged.

