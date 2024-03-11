A young Nigerian man was heartbroken as his father was returned to Nigeria from Europe in a coffin

The youth stormed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to receive his deceased father's body amid tears

Internet users sympathised with the young man on the demise of his father, with some wondering what happened

A Nigerian man was devastated as he received his father's body from Europe.

While the circumstances that led to his dad's demise were not disclosed, the young man shared a video showing the moment his late dad's body arrived in Nigeria.

People sympathised with the young man on the demise of his dad.

Source: TikTok

@justpromzy_'s TikTok clip captured him headed for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in tears.

The clip showed his father's coffin being unwrapped. When quizzed on why his dad was returned to Nigeria, the young man replied:

"I requested for his corpse to be brought back home!! He is a man who always love coming home year to year to enjoy."

A Nigerian man was found dead in his room two months after he moved to Canada.

Watch the video below:

People sympathised with @justpromzy_

Your wife said:

"No amount of sorry can feel that hole in your heart but take heart dear I lost my dad tooit doesn’t get easier you just get stronger."

Kathy's kitchens said:

"Oh God this how my only brother was brought from Trinidad too 2020 may his soul rest in peace."

precious002 said:

"This Leap year is taking a lot this is just March God have mercy."

ParieBerry said:

"God of Protection, please take away every spirit of death from my family & from my life o."

Oluchukwu said:

"You’re a true son of the soil. Today I bless you and everything you set your mind to achieve, will definitely be in your palms soon. May the soul of a HERO rest in peace."

Oyinbo Princess said:

''So sorry ️may his soul rest in peace."

taiwoayoola611 said:

"The person reading this may we never die young."

Lady returned to Nigeria lifeless

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was returned to Nigeria lifeless and in a box.

According to Irette, her sister travelled to the United States with ambitious dreams and a determination to bring happiness to their mother's life.

In a video, Irette’s family looked devastated as they cried, struggling to accept the loss of their beloved sister. In her heartfelt message, lrette expressed her reluctance to accept her sister's departure.

