Accolades have poured in for late Hubert Ogunde's son, Owobo who acted as Bashorun in Kunle Afolayan's movie 'Anikulapo'

Afolayan had noted that Owobo was a first-timer in acting as he is in the corporate world abroad but he still showed interest in entertainment

Many said he acted so well that they watched the film because of the way he interpreted his roles in the film

Late Hubert Ogunde's son Owobo has been applauded for his acting prowess which was displayed in Kunle Afolayan's movie, 'Anikulapo'.

Owobo acted as Bashorun, a powerful chief within the Oyo ruling council in the film which eventually wasn't nominated for an Oscar despite meeting all the criteria.

In a viral post on social media, Afolayan noted that Owobo was a first-timer in the entertainment industry but he acted as if he had been in the industry for decades.

Fans praise late Hubert Ogunde's son, Owobo for performance in Anikulapo. Photo credit @ibksports

Afolayan says Owobo is based in England

The award-winning producer and actor noted that Owobo is based in England but the genes within him because of his late father who was a pioneer in the movie industry made him act well.

Another fan known as Ibukun Aluko also commented on the youthfulness of Owobo. He noted that the costume used to age the actor was well done.

Owobo says he diverted

In a viral interview about her performance in the entertainment industry, Owobo noted that he had to do his research about his role before displaying what he had learned.

According to him, he wanted to take a break from the way people had been interpreting his role in the past.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Ogunde's son. Here are some of the comments below:

@femifactor:

"He acted so well, at a point i began to dislike him, he really did well with that role."

@cynxthia12:

"He nailed it."

@aderonke3245:

"Who noticed his clean feet and Sandals."

@ella_babeey:

"The man ate and left no crumbs, he is the villain but I couldn't bring myself to hate him, just too good."

@hairbylummy_:

"The man Ateeee every scene."

@li2essence_naturals:

"He dd sooo well like he has bn acting for long."

@otwize:

"The is actually one of my favorite characters in the movie."

@ablessoo:

"He's so fine though."

@olaoluwa_gc:

"This one wey sisi quadri don die,make anything no do layi o."

@official_shawn44:

"I like the man action and the way he speaks his words."

