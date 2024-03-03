Skit maker Nasboi has revealed how late Nollywood actor Mr. Ibu and his colleague Charles Inojie helped his career

In a post to eulogise the deceased, he thanked him for teaching him how to put smiles on the faces of people

He also shared a fun moment he had with Mr. Ibu alongside his colleague Brain Jotter and other people

Popular Nigerian content creator Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has opened up on the impact of the late Nollywood comic actor John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu, on his career as he mourned his passing.

The young funnyman said the late actor alongside his friend and colleague Charles Inojie taught him how to create comedy which he is currently thriving in.

In a post on his Instagram page, the skit maker added a picture and a video of himself, Mr Ibu, and his colleague Brain Jotter as they shared a moment. Mr Ibu was in his cheerful self in the picture and video.

Nasboi captured the picture and video:

"I acquired the skill of being funny from Mr Ibu and Charles Inojie @charlesinojie. It was a privilege to meet you. Love you forever sir….. Rest well King."

Check out the photo and video of Nasboi and Mr Ibu in the slides below:

Netizens react to Nasboi mourning Mr Ibu

Several Instagram users have reacted to Nasboi's post on him mourning the passing of Mr Ibu. Check out some of their comments below:

@iam_primetech:

"I never see any of una post him before!! Omoo. May we not die untimely o."

@fearless_1080:

"You guys were really lucky to meet him."

@niji_darlingtv:

"All him movie are top notch."

@mccoygodwyneduke:

"Mazi Ibu… goodnight. You made movies come to reality, it’s a sad reality that I’d see you no more or hear from you no more. You gave families happiness because watching you act united many families from laughter to bonds, I’d miss you because a legend like you can’t be replaced."

@confidencedave_:

"We are still mourning Sisi Quadri, what is this again, na wa ooo RIP legend."

