The family of late actor, Tolani Quadri, aka, Sisi Quadri have released his eighth days Fidua prayer plan

According to the flyer sighted on social media, it would take place on Saturday, March 8, 2024, in Iwo, Osun state

It was stated that the late thespian was survived by his aged father, his children, and his siblings

The eight-day Fidau prayer for the repose of late thespian, Tolani Quadri, aka, Sisi Quadri would take place on Saturday.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor died after an undisclosed ailment while he was in Iwo, Osun state.

In a flyer sighted by Legit.ng, the prayer would take place on March 10, 2024, in his hometown, Iwo, Osun state.

Family release date Fidua prayer plan for late Sisi Quadri. Photo credit @ iamsisiquadir

Sisi Quadri is survived by father, kids

In the flyer, it was noted that the late actor who is known for his feminine roles in movies was survived by his aged father, his children, and his siblings.

It was also mentioned that the event would commence by 10 am.

Recall that many of the colleagues of the actor have been paying tributes to him since the news of his death broke.

See the flyer here:

Sisi Quadri driver grieves over him

Legit.ng had reported that the Uber driver of late actor, Sisi Quadri had expressed disbelief over his passing.

She stated that she had to go to his home and see his grave before she could accept that the actor was indeed no more.

The driver noted that the late actor was a great help to him aside from driving him around the city.

The woman recalled the moment shared with him and regretted not spending much time with him before his death.

Resident praised late Sisi Quadri

Legit.ng had reported that the community where the late actor, Sisi Quadri was from had celebrated him after his death.

They recalled the good deeds he did while he was alive.

According to them, he helped them with clean water supply which made life easier for a lot of people in the community,

A lot of people described him as a good man whose impact would be felt and missed.

