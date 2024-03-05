Jasmine the adopted daughter of later actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu has celebrated the thespian

Nollywood actress, Jasmine Okafor, who is an adopted daughter of late actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu has paid a glowing tribute to him in an interview.

The lady who opened up about her crashed marriage had an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo where she spoke about the late thespian.

According to her, Mr Ibu was a father figure in her life.

Jasmine says Mr. Ibu had many kids

In the interview which lady Jasmine granted before the unfortunate demise of Mr. Ibu but surfaced online after his death, Jasmine said she the late actor had many children.

Though they were not all born by him, he had been a father figure to many of them. She noted that the public doesn't know them all.

Jasmine says Mr. Ibu was loyal

Jasmine explained that Mr Ibu was a very loyal man to those whom he loved.

She noted that once he was there for any person, he would stick with them till the end.

See the clip here:

Victor Osuagwu, and Charles Awurum mourn Mr Ibu

Legit.ng had reported that two comic actors had mourned the unfortunate demise of their late colleague, Mr Ibu.

The two made a video to show how his death had affected them. They were on location in Ghana with Ghanaian actor LiI Win when the sad news was broken to them.

They had to take permission and leave the place to quietly mourn the late comic actor.

They noted that Mr Ibu used his talent to heal a lot of people.

Awurum also noted that he got into the industry before Mr Ibu but at a point, he had to look up to him for inspiration. They both wished him good night and told him to take care of himself where he was.

