Olaniyan Oluwatosin, the Uber driver of late Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri has expressed shock over his passing

In an emotional post, she revealed how she went to the deceased's home and saw his grave, meaning they won't see themselves again

She also admitted that the movie star had been of great help to her aside from driving him around the city

Olaniyan Oluwatosin, the Uber driver of late Nollywood actor Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, aka Sisi Quadri, is still in shock over the passing of the movie star.

Sisi Quadri's Uber driver shares memories with him. Image credit: @olaniyan_tosin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She recalled the moments she shared with him and wished she spent more time with him before he passed. She could not believer he was dead until she got to Iwo, Osun state, where the deceased was buried.

Aside from being his driver, she is also an actress and the actor helped her get paid for certain jobs she did. They also shared a cordial relationship as they stayed in the same hotel space at times. He added that she has not been herself since Sisi Quadri died.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Boda mi Tolani, your Uber driver is here. I got to your house today but I saw your burial ground, I saw your daddy, and I couldn't hold my tears. Tola, who do I drive? Who do I buy food for? Who do I call for ginger in my next production? Who do I push to PM to collect my hotel and feeding allowance?

She recalled the time she ran to another hotel with him and the lessons he taught her while he was still alive. She said:

"Who do i run away with to another hotel? You taught me to always use my brain, I couldn't believe anything until I got to Iwo. If I had known checking on you in room 121 would be the last time, I would have spent enough time with you. I'm not myself boda mi Enibi as I used to call you. I love you but God loves you most. Rest well Irawo."

Check out Olaniyan Oluwatosin's post on the late Sisi Quadri in the video below:

Reactions to Olaniyan's post on Sisi Quadri

Several reactions have trailed the Uber driver's post on the late actor. Check out some of them below:

@hadhukegram:

"Oba alapa dupe…… fear con Dey catch me everyday. Rest on Sisi Quadri, who else will start making us laugh now."

@tomitomi6477:

"This life vanity upon vanity take heart dear."

@glitterstouch_makeovers:

"Pele okomi, take heart abeg."

@kekere012:

"I saw you when you are crying yesterday before I saw this post take heart sis."

@temitopearemuofficial:

"Take heart Tosin."

@nikehamzah:

"Take heart dear, May his soul rest in peace."

@taffysfrutti:

"May God rest his soul."

Sisi Quadri's colleague mourns him

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Funmi Awelewa had shared a video of the memories she had with her colleague Sisi Quadri who passed away recently.

The actress and the deceased looked like they had a close relationship, as the video showed them having playful moments.

She expressed how heartbroken she was, and some of her fans noted that Sisi Quadri's passing hit the actress more.

Source: Legit.ng