Veteran actress Rita Edochie does not fail to declare her unwavering support for May, Yul Edochie's first wife

In a video sighted online, to mark her birthday, May launched her foundation, and Rita Edochie attended the ceremony

The actress was seen publicly calling out Just Austin and urged her to let Yul return to May or face the consequences

Quite a number of Nigerians are starting to think veteran actress Rita Edochie is starting to do too much in showing her support for Yul Edochie's first wife, May.

In a video sighted online, the actress was seen in a gathering of women, publicly addressing Yul's second wife, Judy Austin.

Rita Edochie spoke more in Igbo and shaded the couple, who seemed to have moved to Abuja recently.

In English, the veteran star however said there will be consequences for Judy's refusal to let Yul return to his legal wife, May and their three kids.

The crowd of women cheered on as Rita Edochie threatened and from reports the gathering was to launch May's foundation in celebration of her birthday.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rita Edochie's video

While some netizens are happy May has such a strong support system, others dragged the actress for doing too much.

Read some comments below:

i_am_dinmaa:

"See Dragging. Mama Biko, you don’t need to stress yourself. Queen May deserves better!!!"

just_mezie:

"This is very unnecessary This woman should rest please. They’re all adults Face your own family please."

milly_posh21:

"She must really love may , with all her heart."

soothsayer_de2:

"This woman, see public dragging"

bunmylolar:

"I think this is really disrespectful to May. “Allow Yul go back to where?” So if na you be May, you go collect this disgusting trash called Yul back? Let the woman move on in peace Abeg. Did she say she wants him back? Insult or Drag Yul for all his deeds but leave May out of it Abeg. Mtsshheeww."

swt_anniiee:

"But I don’t understand, is Yul not a grown man capable of making his own decisions or what? Wasn’t it Yul that cheated on and betrayed his wife? Y’all should stop enabling these men abeg. As if she put a gun to his head and forced him to ruin his family."

boss.babe.of.abuja:

"Even if she can’t stop them from dating, at least let them not have peace while at it… this kind of in-law is rare."

dr_posh:

"Why is Judy Austin being dragged? Is Yul Edochie not an adult man who makes his own decision? He has chosen Judy and people have to respect his choice(no matter how disheartening it seems) without putting the blame of Judy."

chef_amaa:

"She is the weapon fashioned against Judy and she is prospering "

Judy Austin's friend apologises to Rita Edochie

Still on the Edochies, Legit.ng earlier reported that Judy Austin's friend Sarah Martins, apologised to Rita Edochie.

Sarah Martins gained enemies and faced harsh criticisms for insulting Rita Edochie because of her friend, Judy, Yul Edochie's second wife.

Sarah ran into the veteran actress and went into begging mode, asking the older woman to forgive her.

