Uche Maduagwu has taken a swipe at Judy Austin for advising young ladies on how to live their lives and not entice men

She was a guest at her husband's online church where she preached that young girls should not live wayward lives

In reaction to the video, Maduagwu accused her of living with another man's husband and slammed her to shut up

Controversial actor, Uche Maguagwu, has reacted to the message that Judy Austin preached on her husband, Yul Edochie's online church on Sunday.

The actress was the guest speaker in their church and she advised young girls on the best way to live.

In his response to the message which has become controversial, Maduagwu called out the actress. He said what she was doing was the height of moral and spiritual bankruptcy.

Uche Maduagwu calls out Judy Austin over advice to ladies. Photo credit @judyaustin1/@uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Maduagwu asks Austin a question

In the post, Maduagwu asked Austin to look at herself in the mirror of truth as he asked if she had left May Edochie's husband.

He noted that she couldn't be living with another woman's husband and advising ladies to face their studies.

Maduagwu rolls on the floor

The actor was seen rolling on the floor while he was calling out Austin. He raised his hands in the air and was screaming her name several times.

He accused Austin of getting pregnant by another man's husband and warned her not to advise any lady.

This is not the first time that Maduagwu would be calling out Austin.

He once stated that Austin knew Yul was married for over 16 years before getting pregnant for him. He asked her to show proof of her bride price.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Maduagwu. Here are some of the comments below:

@gadigwe:

"Snatcher snatcher snatcher, that juju ekwesu no get shame, and she must suffer severely."

@valentina_charles0:

"Am not even against you for collecting yul na una no and may reject him for you. But let Obasi have access to his kids before I will join you in any way."

@diddygold_groceries:

"Am always scared for u bp is real oooh,haaaaaaa."

@valentina_charles0:

"But Yul and Judy are funny ooo na Judy come funny me pass waiting Obasi and Chika do you. Why can't u go and give basi his kids before telling."

@jujuhoesteinoverusedkepeus:

"Judy is a modern day Delilah."

@dominikdebell:

"The audacity of Judy for me."

@baahdavid06:

"Ah i also watched the video what kind of guts like maximum respect to bros but why should you leave a woman who had been with you since during when you had nothing no fame yet no money yet she was with you did she cheated on you."

@helina.jacob:

"Na this one loud pass "God of Obasi. God is not a man, that's the only thing, b/cos this two adulterers can't use the name of God and goes scott free. Jagaban don fail them, them don remember bible."

@appl.efab:

"God of Obasi will surely come one day."

@apeaiiterngu:

"I don’t normally support your clout chasing but bruh once it’s about Judy or Yul I support you drag em like tiger generator."

Uche Maduagwu takes a swipe at Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Maduagwu had called out Davido over his marriage to Chioma.

He stated the reason Davido's 'Timeless' might not win a Grammy award despite being nominated for it.

He said Davido used his wife to promote his career, yet refused to lift hers.

Source: Legit.ng