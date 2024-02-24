A video of Afrobeats singer Teni Makanaki recording herself while onboard a flight from America to Nigeria has gone viral

In the viral video, Teni was seen eating while addressing her fans, she stated that people on the flight had been looking at her funnily because of her table manners

Teni shared in the video her reason for eating like a bush person, noting that the cost of booking the flight was no joke

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni Makanaki, has got people talking on social media with a clip she recently shared on her page.

Teni was seen eating like a bush woman, and the video got people talking. The singer revealed in the video that she was returning to Nigeria on a flight from America.

Makanaki revealed in the viral clip her reason for acting like a bush woman and eating everything available on the menu.

Teni blames Dollars for her table manners

The Nigerian singer Teni Makanaki blamed the hike in dollar price for her bad table manners.

She noted that where she is now leaves her no option but to behave like a proper Ekiti woman.

Teni's content-creating skills have become quite endearing lately.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Teni's reaction after the Super Eagles lost to Ivory Coast in the final of the 2023 AFCON.

The singer's reaction to Davido's multiple Grammy loss also went viral.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Teni's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Teni's viral video:

@kie_kie__:

"This babe . Jaiye loooooo mehn!!!!! Pack take away please."

@realwarripikin:

"I can relate O! It is allowed eat anything eatable."

@nifyees_signature:

"Chop am abeg."

@asoebiafrica:

"Carry their blanket, cups, headphones, everything carriable."

@thevocalexpressionist:

"The way you said 'wine."

@skin_glowarena:

"The pilot sef suppose use one week for your house then the air hostess will be your servants for few days."

@gazkitchen_:

"Is the way she said wine in a soft tone for me chop everything baje."

@_thelady_realtor:

"The facial expression at ‘can I please get wine, wine, red wineee, sweet’ took me out."

@officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"Take away nko??? Pack am abeg awon omo wa nle."

