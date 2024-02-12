Sarah Martin has taunted Yul Edochie and his calling as a pastor after his prophecy about the AFCON match didn't come to pass

Edochie had stated that Nigeria would defeat Ivory Coast comfortably but his prediction did not come to pass

Martin blamed him for the loss and said she knew Nigeria would lose after he prophesied as he couldn't prove that God called him

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins seemed not yet satisfied about taking a swipe at her former bestie's husband Yul Edochie. She blamed him for Nigeria's performance at the AFCON after his prophecy didn't come to pass.

Edochie had predicted the AFCON final when Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast that Nigeria was going to win the match. He said there wouldn't be a penalty but the Super Eagles would win comfortably.

Sarah Martins drags Yul Edochie over fake prophecy.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the prediction, Martins said that she knew Nigeria was going to lose after Edochie gave his prophecy.

Sarah says Edochie couldn't prove his calling

In her post, Martins noted that Edochie had one opportunity to show to the world that indeed God had called him into ministerial work but he lost the chance.

She shared some funny emoji including that of a clown and laughter.

Martins blames Yul after Nigeria was defeated

In the caption of her post, Martins noted that if not for the prophecy Edochie gave about Nigeria's performance at the AFCON. The Super Eagles would have won the match against Ivory Coast.

This is not the first time that Martins would be shading Edochie. She also taunted him when she announced that he had established a church.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the Martins' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@jullysexy35:

"Aunt 2 left leg rest."

@polo020293:

"His prophecy is always opposite."

@blessed_zak_:

"He didn’t prophecies anything he only wish dem success. Stop being obsessed with Yul and Judy."

@hazelanntenia:

"Ayyyyyye."

@princess_nikel_4real:

"Ok Na."

@anadiuche31:

"I swear."

@siimple_jaye:

"Who dash him pastor?"

@dandyike77':

"Person wen heal d blind online, why Nigeria no go lose ? "

@dee_love_forever:

"I pray there will never be a time in your life that you will need this man call Yul."

@bossladys_beauty_world:

"Your own don Dey too much…this is becoming so childish of you."

Sarah Martins says she will drag Judy

Legit.ng had reported that Martins had cried out because she was still hurt from the relationship gone sour with Yul Edochie's wife, Judy.

She accused Judy of preventing a business deal worth N1.5 million from coming to her.

The actress promised to continue dragging Judy every day she wakes up and remembers the incident.

Source: Legit.ng