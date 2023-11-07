Nigerian actress Sarah Martins is still pained from the sour friendship she received at the hands of her former bestie, Judy Austin

Recall that Legit.ng reported how Sarah supported Judy's marriage with Yul Edochie when the whole internet was against their union

In a new development, Sarah was informed by an acquaintance of how the filmmaker's second wife tried to stop a deal from getting to her

Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has continued to drag Judy Austin, her ex-best friend and the second wife of actor Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng recorded how Sarah cheered on Judy after hearing that Yul had taken her as a second wife and that they were both living together. While publicly supporting Judy, she ridiculed Yul's first wife, May.

Sarah Martins reveals what Judy Austin did to her while they were still friends Credit: @officialsarahmartins, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

After Sarah was falsely accused of wanting the murder of May's child in September, she turned her back on Judy. Sarah claimed that Judy remained silent as she was trolled online, which made her serve their friendship.

In a new update, She claimed that while they were still friends, Judy prevented a business opportunity worth over 1.5 million naira from coming to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As a result of this knowledge, she made a promise to keep criticizing the actress and her filmmaker husband until she had recovered from all the trauma they had caused her.

"As for una wey she don recruit to be defending her evil heart… na ogun go kee all of una! ISIMILI GLOBAL WITHOUT AN OFFICE Freshest man my fat a$$!. It's only a finished person that constantly have needs to seek validation! Ndi ara!!!!

"I DONT WANT PEACE! On VAWLENCE I STAND!"

See her full statement below

Netizens react to Sarah Martins' post

The fans and followers of the actress drummed support for her as she promised to shame Judy and Yul every day.

See their comments:

nwobi_doris1:

"Sarah please tell us her secret. How she left her marriage with Obasi to go nd destroy Queen May 18yrs marriage."

marialistic_1:

"Pls, tell us...weti JUJU Austin use on YUL ,make we go unbottle him or help us for the sake of his children."

nene_chi12:

"We stand and re stand with you ! So long as evil fire dey go."

kim_lyn_ber:

"My mind told me long ago that the friendship was one sided. Notice alllll her past friends avoid her bcuz deep down even the devil knows that girl is not pure. Sara it is only u that wore the shoe so only u that know where it pinched.

"I will say as always focus on your business because honestly that’s the best revenge my darling SUCCESS! I still can’t know your pain but love u regardless just be mindful of your brand."

crissythewealthy:

"Let’s enjoy when Sarah was dragging may juju was happily enjoying now the tables has turn and the mighty has fallen carry on Sarah drag them."

lyndaeze_1:

"Ride on Sarah i support this vawulence with 20 houses from isimili global."

Sarah Martins apologises to Rita Edochie

After the ugly drama she got into while defending her former friend, Judy Austin, Sarah Martins finally apologised to veteran actress Rita Edochie.

Rita is a huge supporter of Yul Edochie's first wife, May, and has been very vocal, fighting for her against Judy and her supporters.

Sarah Martins gained enemies and faced harsh criticisms for insulting Rita Edochie because of her friend.

Source: Legit.ng