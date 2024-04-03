Nollywood star Yul Edochie has announced a new name he wants his supporters to call him henceforth

Yul Edochie took a cue from the bible as he revealed he now goes by the Hebrew name Abraham, father of many nations

The actor's post, as expected, has since triggered backlash as it comes a few days after he encouraged people to embrace traditional values

Nigerian actor, politician, and online preacher Yul Edochie has announced that he now goes by the name Abraham.

Yul made this known in a post he shared on Wednesday, April 3, when he called on his fans and supporters to call him by his new name whenever they see him.

Yul Edochie tells fans to call him Abraham. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The online cleric took the name from the bible as Abraham means the father of nations.

Yul wrote:

"New name alert. Anywhere you see me, call me Abraham, Father of many nations."

See Yul Edochie's post as he announces new name below:

This is, however, coming days after Yul made a case against those who burn down shrines and deities while urging people to embrace traditions.

Netizens drag Yul Edochie over new name

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens claim Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin, were expecting a baby. Read them below:

edith.nkemdilim:

"You’re too irresponsible to be called Abraham. Stay in one place Yul!!"

cynthiaxx_mia:

"You just confirmed the news of Judy’s pregnancy."

precious.ihuoma:

"Still following whiteman's religion? Abraham is not a traditional igbo name nah. Agwunta will be more befitting."

ngwanarosette:

"Judy is pregnant AGAIN."

ruu.sibanda:

"Midlife crises has hit you so hard."

chrisdon5188:

"You think all things You’re writing is funny."

azohmonica:

"Are we expecting another baby from mami pastor?.. tell us no di use style."

bikikorojuliet:

"This man, are you ok at all.. You are full of controversy.. I thought you were defending denties... Chaiiii who do you this.. E no go better for the person..."

Yul Edochie speaks on inherited family dispute

Legit.ng recently reported that Yul Edochie highlighted the complexities of familial relationships in Igboland.

The movie star argued that envy and beef existed among cousins, uncles, and aunties due to long-inherited malice from their parents.

“Many families, cousins are bearing malice against each other, cos of something their parents told them," he said.

Source: Legit.ng