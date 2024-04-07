Nigerian singer Asake was recently seen hanging out with some of his friends and colleagues in the club

The singer's new look in the viral clip has sparked some concerns online as he shaves off his dreads and goes for a new hairdo

Asake's new look comes months after a clergyman declared a prophecy about the singer, noting that before the end of the year, he would leave music to become a pastor

A video of Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has been making the rounds on social media, which has sparked concerns from his fanbase.

In the viral clips, the singer rocked a new hairstyle, which has got people talking. Asake, who was out clubbing with his friends and pals, was sighted flaunting his new hairdo.

Reactions trail video of Asake in the club as he debuts his new look without his signature dreads.

The viral clip came weeks after he went AWOL on social media, which saw him take down all the posts on his Instagram handle.

Asake's new hairstyle has once again stirred reactions from fans querying if the singer is doing well with fears that the prophecy declared by a Nigerian pastor, Bishop Gideon, might be coming to pass.

See the video of Asake's new hairstyle while in the club trending:

Netizens react to Asake's new look

Here are some of the reactions that trailed viral clip, gathered by Legit.ng:

@mcbright_:

"I don’t even realize he is the one."

@inztagram_u3er:

"E con be like that doppelgänger."

@donspace_oscar:

"Abi u wan turn pastor?"

@iamflash_ug1:

"He no get natural dread before na."

@blogman247:

"Caught unfresh."

@nexxthegreat:

"Maybe na person wey no get dread collect him baby."

@humblelion113:

"Why nah? Ahhh I no like this new look oh."

@e_damadex:

"Normal with ASAKE’s lyrics, we know he’s a prophet not only a pastor."

@anyibillion:

"He don cut him head still Dey smoke Igbo."

@jesse1_2_3_:

"All small upcoming local Yah00 Boiz calling themselves pastors and men of God. Werey want use Asake name promote his business."

Asake gives a fan his shirt

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Asake was performing at a show, and a lady who loved the singer got up to vibe to his song.

She sang the lyrics of the music word for word and imitated Asake's dance steps.

Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.

