Kunle Remi has shared the message he and his actor friend, Solisa who is a South African had before the semi-final

His friend had sent him a message ahead of the AFCON semi-final match where he taunted the actor

In response Remi said that he should not celebrate early and he prayed that the best team would win

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has shared the chat he had with his South African friend a few hours after Nigeria won the AFCON semi-final match.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria made it to the final of the AFCON tournament after the team defeated South Africa on Wednesday, February 2024.

In the chat which the actor released after the match, Solisa had asked Remi if he had tissue to wipe his tears after his country beat the Nigerian team.

Kunle Remi shares chat with South African friend after Nigerian won. Photo credit @kunleremiofficial/@supereagles_afcon/@zolisaxaluva

Remi says his friend should not celebrate

In response, Remi said that he should not celebrate too early. The actor who got married a few weeks ago noted that he has a wife who would comfort him if the team lost the match.

He warned the actor not to think the match was a movie scene.

Solisa says history didn't favor them

In his chat, Solisa noted that history has not been good for South Africa. He also said that would console himself by going to meet his girlfriend.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comment below:

@roju_s_apparel:

"You should have told him to go and drink water.'

@rukkylicious:

"Baba say him bress dey depressed.'

@jaunty_jane:

"Oya gist us about the sweet love making."

@tatascaritas:

"Lmao people have a problem with this chat? Lmaooooo y’all really think Tiwi didn’t know her goofy husband before marrying him. This is a friendly convo man. Some of you should take it abeg."

@moonirhat:

"Wetin be this."

@deliiscotreats:

"Yenyenyen. Let the singles breathe una no dey hear word."

@sika_alfr:

"It's the depressed breast for me."

@iamchiaka

"It’s the change of background for me."

@mcsanda.tamara:

"is this."

@aj_light_pro:

"It’s the breast milk for me."

