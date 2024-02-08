Burna Boy has shared his reaction after the Nigerian team won the semi-final match against South Africa

The team reposted the video he made after they won the match on Wednesday where the singer was saying they should play and not complain

The team emphasized in their post that it was important for them to believe as they prepare for the final match

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has reacted again to the victory of the Super Eagles after they won the semi-final of the AFCON match.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had celebrated after Nigeria beat South Africa in the on-going Africa Cup of Nation. He also noted that he was eager to watch the team play at the final.

In a new development, the Super Eagles reposted the video made by the singer.

Burna Boy hypes Super Eagles after ahead of AFCON final. Photo credit @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy says Super Eagle should believe

In the clip made by the Grammy Award winner, he said that the national team should pray and not explain and that they should believe that they can win the final match against Ivory Coast.

He explained that such an attitude is what he wants to see.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@jamiu_XL:

"Odogwu don drop handouts normally."

@mubiprime1:

"The Greatest of all Time."

@Oluwafemi;

"Nigeria, the giant of Africa."

@NGSuperEagles:

"You can say that again ."

@NobleBenz:

"NGSuper Eagles, winning a game isn’t about just believing, it’s all about hardwork and determination. That being said, it’s high time y’all drop the tribalism and start Iheanacho in the finals except if y’all are planning to lose. "

@Alphabet_Kabs:

"We know the history. Man lost all the Grammy nominations and Super Eagles will lose on Sunday. Balanced defeat."

@igbo_name:

"He should be there live on Saturday."

@Tips_With_Real1:

"Burna, please fly down to support the players for final. Your music/songs will go a long way to support them."

@Papacy1988:

"We are so proud of the super eagles.'

@Deribb:

"Just believe don’t complain, go for the gold."

Burna Boy's outfit to Grammy trends

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy attended the Grammy Awards and photos and videos of his outfit to the ceremony trended online.

The singer's outfit got many people talking as he was seen rocking a black leader outfit with loads of padlocks.

He was heard telling someone in the video that he was a local man and wasn't used to looking different.

Source: Legit.ng