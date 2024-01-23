Kunle Remi has sent an appreciation message to his wife's uncle and billionaire Femi Otedola

In his message, the actor said he and his wife, Tiwi, were happy to have someone like Otedola in their corner

Kunle Remi thanked the Nigerian billionaire for his trust and sincere counsel, which stirred reactions from many

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi recently expressed gratitude to Nigerian billionaire and business magnate Femi Otedola.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Otedola, who turned out to be Kunle's wife's uncle, was present at their wedding over the weekend alongside his wife, Nana and mother, Lady Doja.

Kunle Remi appreciates Femi Otedola. Credit: @kunleremioffcial @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Another video from the event showed the billionaire conversing with Kunle, which stirred speculations among netizens.

After the wedding, the billionaire flooded his Instagram page with pictures from his niece's wedding.

Otedola wrote in a caption:

"Yet more good times to be grateful for! Congratulations to my beautiful niece Tiwi on her union with KR! Wish you a wonderful life together… F.Ote."

See his post below:

Kunle Remi reacts to Femi Otedola's Instagram post

In a comment on the billionaire's post, the actor thanked him for his trust and sincere counsel. He also revealed he and his wife were blessed to have Otedola in their corner.

Kunle Remi wrote:

"Dearest Uncle @femiotedola , thank you for your trust and sincere counsel. Incredibly blessed to have you in our corner. I do not take it lightly or for granted. We continue to pray only Gods best for you and the family. F.Ote."

See a screenshot of Kunle Remi's post below:

Screenshot of Kunle Remi's message to Femi Otedola. Credit: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Kunle Remi appreciates Femi Otedola

See some of the comments below:

naijaeventexperts:

"kunleremiofficial Congratulations. It was indeed a very beautiful wedding. May the good Lord continue to preserve you all. Amen. Congratulations."

tinubello:

"@kunleremiofficial omo daadaa. Pls.dont forget your vows. God bless your marital journey with Tiwi.."

ajueyitsieloho:

"kunleremiofficial 'dearest uncle' Na only here I don see ur comment for the many post when pple dey post up and down since. Get moni, e get why abeg."

DJ Cuppy reacts to cousin's wedding

Legit.ng also reported that DJ Cuppy reacted to Kunle Remi and her cousin Tiwi's wedding.

Cuppy aired her opinion about how singles felt watching the love and affection displayed by the actor and his bride.

The billionaire daughter assured her fans that if they survived the pressure that came with the ceremony, they would survive Valentine's Day, too.

Source: Legit.ng