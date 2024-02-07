Zlatan Ibile has thrown his weight behind the national team ahead of the AFCON semi-final taking place on Wednesday

In a clip, he shared on social media, the singer was busy invoking God as the Super Eagles lined up to play for the semi-final

He was holding a big bible and anointing oil in his hands as he anointed each of the players while they were about to start the match

Nigerian singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, professionally known as Zlatan Ibile, has shown that he is truly a sports enthusiast apart from his love for music.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria had won the semi-final victory against South- Africa. The national team won with penalties and headed to finals of the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Ahead of the victory, Zlatan Ibile was seen in a video anointing the players one after the other. While they were lined up on the field, the singer stood in front of his television to anoint the players.

Zlatan Ibile anoints Super Eagles ahead of AFCON win. Photo credit @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatan Ibile carries a big bible

In the recording, the singer who flaunted his football skills a few months ago was holding a very big bible in his hand and his small bottle of anointing oil was also with him.

He wrote in the caption of his post "Let's go Nigeria".

Zlatan Ibile prays for national team

The 'Account balance' crooner was seen praying seriously for the Super Eagles while the match was ongoing.

He wore a green T-shirt to show solidarity with the national team.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed he post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@ms_dsf:

" Amin o."

@odumodublvck:

"I too love you."

@papaya_ex:

"Mood right now."

@jeffbankz:

"Needed ."

@brodashaggi:

" Adura ti gba."

@greatiby:

"My mind de shake like this."

@akorede_jnr:

"The prayer has been answered by father."

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"My heart dey shake #aje."

@n6oflife:

"E reach to anoint them my brother."

