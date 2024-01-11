Nollywood actress Funke Akindele was recently on a radio program where she spoke about the success of her movie A Tribe Called Judah

She shared while on Wazobia Max one success tip she picked up from her late mum, who has helped define her as a person

Funke Akindele noted during the interview that you can't achieve anything in life without going through failure or ups and downs

Legit.ng speaks with Adekola Tijani, a Yoruba actor, to share his thoughts about Funke Akindele

Ace Nigerian filmmaker and award-winning actress Funke Akindele was recently on Wazobia TV.

While on the show, the actress spoke about the recent success of her box office movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele speaks about her mum and how one of her advice has kept her going no matter what life throws her way. Photo credit: @funkekjenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke shared how it has been after her movie A Tribe Called Judah shattered the N1bn mark for cinema movies.

According to the box office, the actress holds the record for the highest-grossing movie in the history of Nigerian cinema.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, during her interview, Funke Akindele shared the one tip she picked from her late mother that helped her achieve this immense feat.

"If you don't fall, if you don't fail, you can't succeed" - Funke Akindele shares tip

The box office queen noted that her mum's tip has now become part and parcel of her, that she no longer sees failure as something to detest.

Here is an excerpt of the success tip Funke Akindele shared while on Wazobia TV:

"If you don't fail, if you don't fall, you cannot succeed".

Funke Akindele's mum passed away last year on February 7, 2023. It happened while the actress was in the thick election campaigns to emerge as the deputy governor of Lagos state under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Watch the interview below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed Funke Akindele's interview with Wazobia TV:

@official_yuzkhalipha:

"This woman nd words of wisdom."

@koretfashionhomeofficial:

"Words on marble."

@theibukunoluwa1:

"Mama dey motivation herself."

@ayometide:

"I just finished seeing this interview .. she isn’t stopping anytime soon."

@hallymott_home:

"Strong blood keep supporting each other. More win the film mu yes."

@bukspantiesndmore:

"Now, that's our story our story."

@bosealaoo:

"She said this to me: Aunty Funke is a role model; love her forever. Hard worker."

@blackgirlmagic_rae:

"Now that's the spirit of a black girl's magic."

"Funke Akindele is a great woman" - Adekola Tijani speaks about colleague

Legit.ng recently spoke with Yoruba actor Adekola Tijani, who gave his thoughts about colleague Funke Akindele and why he would always doff his hat for her. He said:

"First and foremost, let me say called Funke what she is, she is an amazon, a great woman whose name will forever be remembered in the annals of history when you talk about the Nigerian cinema. Since I have known Funke Akindele, everything she has achieved as a person, many men haven't done half of it."

Funke Akindele and Faithia Balogun display energetic moves in viral dance clip

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Funke Akindele linking up with her senior colleague, Faithia Balogun.

In the viral clip, both actresses showed some never-before-seen dance moves as they vibed to Burna Boy's hit song, City Boy.

Apart from the actresses' energetic dance moves, their outfits in the viral clip were also a major highlight.

Source: Legit.ng