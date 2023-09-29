Olaiya Igwe's hit movie Ololade Mr Money was released in the early 2000s and was based on money rituals with life lessons for viewers to learn from

One of the talking points in the movie was the stunning mansion Ololade Mr Money lived in

The massive building located in Ijebu, Ogun state, was owned by Emmanuel Okusanya Okunowo, aka Baba Oni Damask

Nollywood star Ebun Oloyede, better known as Olaiya Igwe, can be said to be the Kanayo, aka Nnayi Sacrifice, in the Yoruba movie industry during the early years of his career.

Olaiya, who started his acting career in 1970, was famous for many of his movies centred on money rituals. From Iru Esin to Alase Aye and then Abela Pupa, Olaiya was a star 'ritualist.'

However, Ololade Mr Money, a movie he released in the early 2000s, would perhaps top the list of his projects owing to the extra length he went in securing a luxury house and cars from that era for the film production.

What to know about Ololade Mr Money, not singer Asake

It was a classic Yoruba film with lessons about being contented and the drive to succeed through hard work, perseverance and dedication.

Ololade Mr Money, a character played by Olaiya, took the shortcut by engaging in a money ritual, eventually cutting his life short as he suffered the consequences.

Famous cast in the movie included Jide Kosoko, Kareem Adepoju, Babatunde Omidina (Baba Suwe), Late Monsurat Omidina (Omoladun), Latin, among others.

Ololade Mr Money's stunning mansion

One of the movie's popular aspects was that Olaiya made Ololade Mr Money's character look real by using a magnificent mansion from that era.

The luxury mansion was owned by Emmanuel Okusanya Okunowo, popularly known as Baba Oni Damask 'The Damask merchant.'

During the movie production, Olaiya changed the house's name from Goodwill Lodge to Money Castle.

Below is what the mansion now looks like:

The massive structure, which sits on an expanse of land, is located at Lagos Garage, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state. Its architecture is a wonder as it was reportedly constructed before the late Queen Elizabeth visited in 1956.

During her first trip to Nigeria, the Queen visited Ijebu, where she reportedly stayed in another mansion owned by the late Chief Timothy Adeola Odutola.

As of now, no one appears to reside in the massive building.

How Emmanuel Okusanya Okunowo earned the name Baba Oni Damask

Emmanuel Okusanya Okunowo was a businessman who was into the sales of clothing material known as Dasmask.

He made a name for himself through the trade and was regarded as one of the biggest damask merchants of his time.

Baba Oni Damask represented the Ijebu Central constituency in the Federal House of Representatives during the Nigerian First Republic.

The Okunowos are also one of the most famous families in Ijebu to date.

