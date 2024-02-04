DJ Chicken is in a great mood even though one of his colleagues has been crying over an unfortunate incident that befell him

He was seen in a clip celebrating and popping a drink as he danced happily to the music playing in the background

According to him, Oloba Salo also mocked him when he crashed his car a few weeks ago while he was driving

Controversial disc jockey Ademola Abiodun better known as DJ Chicken is happy that his colleague Oloba Salo lost his car to a fire incident.

Legit.ng had reported that Oloba Salo had cried out after his car caught fire on the road. He called on his fans to come to his rescue.

In a new development, DJ Chicken made a video to show how excited he was about the misfortune that befell his fellow TikToker.

In the clip, he was dancing and singing that God had avenged him.

DJ Chicken mocks Oloba Salo for losing his car.

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken says Olopa Salo mocked him

In the recording, the DJ said Oloba Salo was the first to make fun of him when he crashed his car a few months ago.

He popped a drink and continued to celebrate and drank to his victory.

Recall that the DJ had spoilt his Benz SUV at the Lekki area of Lagos State and the video of the wreckage went viral on social media.

See the recording here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of DJ Chicken mocking Oloba Salo. Here are some of the comments below:

@hollyfundz12:

"Nah payback first to do no dey pain."

@officialtugzy9:

"Walahi chicken get sense pass Dj chicken."

@__bizze:

"Oloshi na there them go see u."

@debbieola2_:

"Not funny !"

@tomiyinadeola1:

"Why are these people popular??? Still can’t comprehend."

@8vs19_misha:

"one na Mumu na.'

@ika__blogger:

"Dem suppose arrèst this one cos it’s not funny."

@wuraola___1805:

"Why this guy dey behave like this gan papa ?"

@sheriffnofisa:

"Hmmmmnn evidence of what goes around comes around."

@chicago_x1:

"Who go settle this matter like this."

