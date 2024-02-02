Lekan Olatunji has shared what happened before the untimely demise of his supportive wife last year

While granting an interview to Biola Bayo, he said she died of breast cancer as he also talked about the efforts made to take care of her

The actor stated that he sold his two cars to raise money and had to contact all his family members

Nollywood actor Lekan Olatunji has shared the heart-wrenching ordeal he and his wife passed through before her death.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor lost his better half last year. He shared the sad video of her last days as fans paid their tributes to the departed.

In an interview with his colleague Biola Bayo, Olatunji said his wife died of breast cancer though she did not have any pain on the breast so they did not detect it early.

Lekan Olatunji says he sold his cars

While speaking with Bayo, the actor stated that he had to sell his two cars to foot some of the bills incurred while his wife was sick.

He added that they were told she had to do two surgeries to survive. His wife was shocked that he sold his car just because of her.

Olatunji says they were denied visas

Speaking on the efforts he made to ensure his wife survives, the actor explained that he called on family members who raised money for them.

They were planning to fly her abroad as a relative had assured them that he would foot the bill for her treatment. However, they were denied visas and she had to continue her treatment in Nigeria.

Recall that his wife was buried amidst tears and sorrow in September 2023.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to what Lekan Olatunji said

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by Olatunji about his wife's death. Here are some of the comments below:

@o_mo_tayo:

"May her soul rest in peace.'

@muinatbukola:

"It's well.'

@that_mariam_love:

"This man went through a lot."

@mr_okiks:

"This is so sad."

@tsekinat:

"So sad and painful."

@scent9ja:

"One of my favourite actors... He can act any role like Odunlade."

@arewa_olayiwola:

"Sis wunmi very cheerful soul, no dull moment with her...hmmmmm, may her soul continually rest in peace."

@fifehanmi_95:

"Ah God abeg I reject sickness throughout the days of my life."

@diamond_foods_and_drinks:

"Ahhh may her soul rest in perfect peace."

