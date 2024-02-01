Portable has taken a swipe at Laide Bakare for saying she will cheat on her husband if he dares to cheat on her

He also took a swipe at his 4th baby mama and called her an ingrate despite all he had done for her

The singer added that his first wife was not pleased when he impregnated Ashabi Simple but he had to beg and calm her down

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile seemed not yet done calling out his 4th baby mama, Ashabi Simple over an interview she granted to Biola Bayo.

Legit.ng had reported that Ashabi Simple had stated that she cried when the singer refused to kiss her. She also mentioned the number of women her man has in his harem.

Resuming the hostility toward her again, the Zazu crooner said she was an ingrate. He mentioned that her career was dead before he met her.

Portable also explained that if his name was removed from Ashabi Simple's name, nothing would be left.

Portable drags Bakare

In the video singer Portable took a swipe at Bakare over her comment about cheating husbands.

Bakare had granted an interview where she said that she would cheat back at her man if he cheated on her.

Zazu crooner praises first wife

Portable appreciated his first wife for staying with him when he had nothing. He added that he offended her severally, but she often forgave him.

The singer explained that he had instructed her not to grant an interview.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@___ibukunoluwa____:

"Joyce and family ."

@holluwaniphemmi:

"See person husband o, iyama."

@mo_renike_jimi:

"I don’t know what he always feel like. Agbero feeling funky. Ikorodu blueface."

@i_am_annlea:

"God abeg ooo ."

@abenaa_ogunz:

"Abeg e pass this interview matter?"

@qween_dara001:

"After that girl dey call u Eh sir daddy n all for the interview !!! She didn’t even say anything offensive o!! And She was already an Actress before u came on board Portable so shut ur mouth!!! When Una cast sef the headline was “Actress Lagbaja welcomes a baby with Tamedu .. so leave that career for one side make u pick another one !!! That one sef na love kill am for her first life."

@bukkycole_:

"If you respect your first wife so much , why you Dey gather concubine like trophy."

@its_yindah:

"Keeping up with Elizabeth Joyce and simple.'

@hardewunmii_:

"Wait shebi he said she’s just a baby mama not a wife ??? If confusion was a person.'

@ashabi_22:

"Public Nuisance."

Portable praises Queen Dami after fighting Ashabi Simple

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had hailed his lover Queen Dami after she posted some new pictures.

He said that she has levels and he showered her with prayers a few hours after fighting Ashabi Simple .

Fans took to the comments section to react to the post and attitude of the singer to his women.

