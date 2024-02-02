Adekunle Gold has done an adorable thing for one of his friends of 21 years while the guy was getting married

In the video, the singer was the one dressing up his friend for his special day as he adjusted his suit

Adekunle Gold also sang a lovely song for the groom-to-be after he had finished dressing for him

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has shown what true friendship means as seen in a video posted on his TikTok page.

The father of one was there for his friend of 21 years who was getting married. In the clip, he was the one adjusting the white suit that the groom-to-be was wearing for his wedding.

Adekunle Gold sings and dresses up for friend of 21 years. Photo credit @adekunlegold

Adekunle Gold sings for best friend

In the recording which has generated reactions from a lot of fans, AG Baby who visited his ancestral home recently also sang for his friend.

He was dressing him up at the same time singing for him.

The talented music act who bought a Range Rover last month made a hilarious statement that generated laughter from the people in the room.

He wrote happy married life to a friend of 21 years and still counting.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the clip made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@Aguodogwu global:

"If you know this song come let’s get married already."

@papishgray:

"This Adekunle to they jovial."

@oluwatoyin664:

" 21 years friendship."

@Kanmi:

"24 years actually."

@Balikis:

"I love the friendship."

@mhiz Hakanke:

"Happy married life."

@Adenike

"Baba u don cut ur hair ni y now."

@Anikeh baby:

"Ag baby is such a funny guy."

@magicfingersMi:

"True friendship is beautiful, i love to see true friendship."

Adekunle Gold shares the craziest thing he has done for love

Legit.ng had reported that Adekunle Gold had talked about the weird thing he did for love.

According to him, he went to get his former girlfriend ice cream when it was raining heavily. He took an okada to buy the treat for her.

By the time he came back, he was drenched and the lady said it was strawberry flavor she wanted and didn't take the ice cream from him.

