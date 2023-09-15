Actor Lekan Olatunji has lost his wife, Ifedolapo, as he shared the sad news via his social media timeline

Olatunji, while mourning his wife, shared how she brought him closer to his maker during their 16 years of marriage

The actor's wife's demise comes after he survived a horrific car accident in 2022, as many flood his page to console him

It is a heartbreaking moment for Yoruba actor and producer Lekan Olatunji as his wife, Ifedolapo Olatunji, passed on Thursday, September 14.

While the cause of the actor's wife was not made public, the reports revealed he lost her after spending millions of Naira on her health.

Actor Lekan Olatunji shares old video of his late wife. Credit: @lekanolatuni01

Source: Instagram

The actor, in a statement on Friday, September 15, shared a video of his wife dancing as he recounted their special moments together when she was alive.

He wrote:

"U accepted me d way I was 16th yrs ago....u thoughts me how to be closer to God and be focused...U promised to take good care of my kids wch u are doing ..av put trust in God and u dat u are going to trained my kids for me bcos of my health... omowunmi ifedolapo omolabake olatunji be checking on us ooo bcos am very weak...I will forever love you and pls don't leave ur kids I don't know how to cope without ur prayers... sibesibe oluwadara... olorun to ni agbara osubare re ooo..d kids listening to ur instructions Dan mine even in sick bed..my engine room is gone."

See his post below:

This is coming more than a year after the actor survived a horrific car crash.

Fans console Lekan Olatunji

See some of their messages below:

adeolaolukored:

"OMG that beautiful woman may her soul rest in peace."

officialkunleadegbite:

"my brother pls take heart may God be with u and the children may her gentle soul rest in peace ."

folorunshoadeola:

" may her soul rest in peace❤️."

wumiolabimtan:

"Ohhhhh nooMay God grant her eternal rest and bless you with the strength to keep goingThe Lord shall comfort you and the kidsAccept my condolences bro."

Source: Legit.ng