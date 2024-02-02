A woman's remark to her husband's hearing has not only cost her moving abroad with him but affected their marriage

According to a netizen, a man considered relocating overseas with his wife but cancelled such plans and eventually divorced her

The netizen shared the costly statement the woman made that changed her husband's mind towards her

An alumna of UNILORIN, @kekere02, has narrated on X how a woman's tongue scattered her marriage.

In a now-viral tweet, @kekere02 said a man cancelled his plan of leaving the country because of a statement his wife made to his hearing.

The images used here are for illustration purposes and are not related to the story. Photo Credit: Skynesher, George Pachantouris

Source: Getty Images

@kekere02 stated that the man didn't tell her about his change of mind until he used the relocation money to change his car, a move that infuriated his wife and made her start misbehaving.

Eventually, the man divorced her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His wife's statement that angered him

@kekere02 revealed the woman's statement that instantly changed the man's decision.

"She said and I quote “let’s leave this country on time sef,I’m tired…At least when we get there,I can fold your wings well”.

She expressed relief that God saved a brother, adding that there are still good women out there who deserve the best.

See her tweet below:

Internet users react to the couple's story

@akorede_Psalms said:

"I took my wife abroad, and I don’t regret it.

"The key factor is constant communication, and mutual respect and desire to make the marriage work.

"There’s no absolute truth - what works for someone else may not work for you - so think and pray before making the decision."

@new_dawn67 said:

"This should be the norm. As a man, if you know your marriage get k-leg and your wife does not have responsible parents, you people should remain in Nigeria."

@FeyishayoJoy said:

"I know of one that took them abroad and he brought them back for holiday, withheld the passport and he has gone back without the wife and children because of bad character."

@gloriaotomudo said:

"People should really be real with each other, why pretend to love someone? Or marrying them because of what they can do for you? Na wah oh."

@claxicalceleboy said:

"A similar thing happened to someone I know, the wife gave him ultimatum to relocate them to the UK, the guy refused and she started misbehaving until she left the house and never returned, angrily the guy process visa for himself and relocated leaving her and the daughter behind."

Man rejects bringing his wife to America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had vowed never to relocate his wife to America.

Emmanuel stressed his willingness to relocate to Ghana permanently or support his wife's endeavours within the country.

Emphasising the potential problems in marriages involving individuals from different countries, Emmanuel advocated for practical solutions to maintain the relationship's stability.

He insisted that if his wife chose to remain in Ghana, they could sustain their marriage without cohabiting, stating that his parents brought him abroad so hers could facilitate her travel.

Source: Legit.ng