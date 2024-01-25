Ivie Okujaye has advised ladies who believe in keeping their natural beauty after she met Kunle Remis's wife Tiwi

According to her, such ladies should not allow social media make them feel inferior or think they cannot find true love

The actress added that she was not castigating those who might have done body enhancement but just encouraging some ladies

Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye has shared her thoughts about Kunle Remi's wife's looks after meeting her. And she also advised ladies who believe in looking natural instead of doing body enhancement.

Legit.ng had reported that Kunle Remi had a lavish wedding with Femi Otedola's niece. Many gushed about the natural beauty of the bride because of her skin and looks.

Ivie Okujaye advises ladies after seeing Kunle Remi's wife. Photo credit @bellanaijawedding/@ivie_okujaye

Reacting to it, Okujaye said 'brown skin girls' are still good enough to find love and be loved. She added that they should not allow social media influence them or make them feel inferior to other ladies.

The actress stressed that Tiwi was an example among millions of ladies out there.

Ivie Okujaye says she wasn't taking a swipe at some ladies

The thespian who welcomed a baby girl a few years ago added that she was not trying to dish out ladies who do BBL and body enhancement or those who bleach their skins.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

"Black don’t crack. I love Tiwa’s smile, butterfly just dey fly for my belly each time I see their wedding videos n pictures even KR no carry last with em smile."

Wale Ajana reacts to Kunle Remi's and wife's raunchy display

Legti.ng had reported that social a media personality Wale Jana had aired his view about the trending video of Kunle Remi and his wife.

Jana said that innocent-looking girls are mostly closeted baddies in the sheet.

The businessman also shared his thoughts about Moses Bliss's fiancée noting that men now marry good girl baddies.

Source: Legit.ng