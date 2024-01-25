A lawyer and a former beauty queen Helen Prest-Ajayi has turned heads over the gorgeous outfit she adorned recently

The gold and brown outfit gave her off as she glowed with her beautiful smile, her accessories did further justice to her outfit

Some of her associates and fans could not hide how they felt about her outfit, and they made nice comments on her Instagram page

A lawyer and former Miss Nigeria Helen Prest-Ajayi is not allowing age to limit her fashion sense. She adorned a black and gold elegant outfit that got her associates and fans drooling over her.

Ex-beauty queen looks lovely in her gold and brown gown. Image credit. @helenprest.ajayi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The fashionista, who won the famous beauty pageant in 1979, combined her lovely outfit with the right pair of silver earrings and a silver necklace. She also tied a black 'Gele' and held a gold purse in her hand which made her look elegant.

Whether the 64 year-old decides to hang out at public gatherings, or she is having a good time at indoor events, she does not fail to give her fans some fashion goals. She walked stylishly in her elegant outfit as she was captured in a video.

See the video of Helen Prest-Ajayi below:

Fans react to Helen Prest-Ajayi's outfit

Several fans of the ex-beauty queen have reacted to her gorgeous dress. Legit.ng has compiled some comments below:

@nkirumichelle:

"Young queen's take note...this is what elegance and peace looks like. You don't need to reveal to be classy."

@iamshaffybello:

"I am drooling sis."

@denrele_edun:

"The Helen Prest Ajayi herself! Royalty redefined. Gorgeous on 50 Shades of awesome that ain't been invented yet!"

@oritsema.tosan:

"Filé the Queen has arrived!"

@lisafolawiyo:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

@latashalagos:

"Queen…You are the moment!"

@iambrytt:

"Big aunty vibes."

@grace.enahoro:

"She is as beautiful as ever. Gorgeous."

@wole.oke.3:

"Wow! What a beauty, recall her as a beauty queen from my youth, still looking regal! What is the secret?"

@kemiadeyemiolufeko:

"Set awon royals. Wow!! Helen Prest Ajayi I’m wowed by your elegance."

@shasorekazeem:

"Love Helen and Mo's wonderful looks always. Nice and classy."

